Islamic cleric Alhaj Muhammad Maibarga dies in captivity amid kidnapping by suspected bandits

Alarming video of cleric's poor health raises community concern before his confirmed death

Failed ransom negotiations leave family and community mourning the loss of a respected leader

A respected Islamic cleric under the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah wa Ikamatis-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Alhaj Muhammad Maibarga, has died while in the custody of kidnappers suspected to be bandits.

He was abducted alongside a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State during a violent raid.

Powerful Northern Cleric Abandon In Bandits' Den is Dead

Source: Twitter

Video showed deteriorating condition

Reports indicate that a video allegedly released by the abductors showed the cleric in poor health before his death was confirmed. The footage sparked concern among community members and intensified efforts to secure his release.

Police authorities confirmed the incident, with the command’s spokesperson, SP Bashir Usman, acknowledging the development, Daily Trust reported.

“We are aware of reports concerning the victim’s deteriorating condition and death in captivity,” he said.

Failed rescue efforts intensify grief

A family associate, Usman Aliyu, said negotiations were ongoing to meet the ransom demands of the kidnappers before the cleric’s condition worsened.

According to him, efforts to raise the required funds were still underway when news of his death emerged.

“They are still looking for money demanded by the bandits so that he could be released to them, but we are devastated by the news of his death in the hands of those that kidnapped him,” Aliyu said.

The development has thrown the local community into mourning, as residents express grief over the , loss of the cleric, who was widely respected for his religious leadership and community influence, Vanguard reported.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing into the kidnapping and death.

Bandits kill 8 soldiers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits have killed eight soldiers, including a lieutenant, on a rescue mission after an earlier attack and abduction in Kaduna state. Legit.ng reports that Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military base in Borno State, resulting in eight casualties, including soldiers and CJTF members.

Five soldiers and three Civilian Joint Task Force members lost their lives during the harrowing overnight assault.

Source: Legit.ng