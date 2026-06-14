Oyo State Police confirmed that forensic analysis and intelligence checks found no evidence supporting claims that Lakurawa terrorists had entered the state

Investigators established that the viral footage was neither recently recorded nor filmed in Nigeria, contradicting claims made in the circulating video

The command warned that individuals found spreading false security information capable of causing panic could face prosecution

The Oyo State Police Command has rejected a widely circulated video claiming that hundreds of suspected Lakurawa terrorists had moved into the state, describing the content as false and intended to create public fear.

Oyo police have dismissed reports of an alleged terrorist movement into the state. Photo: FB/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the command in a statement on X, an extensive review involving forensic analysis and intelligence gathering found no evidence to support allegations that about 300 members of the group had entered Oyo state.

Police authorities said the video was deliberately designed to spread panic and heighten security concerns among residents.

Is terrorist infiltration claim true?

The command stated that investigators examined the audio attached to the video and discovered similarities with earlier misinformation that had already been investigated and disproved.

Further checks carried out by security operatives stationed in border communities also failed to uncover any indication that such a movement had taken place.

Police said the findings were supported by existing surveillance, early warning systems and intelligence networks across the state.

A separate verification exercise involving neighbouring police commands reached the same conclusion, with authorities determining that the claim lacked any factual basis.

What did police investigation reveal?

Oyo police also found that the footage being circulated was neither recently recorded nor filmed in Nigeria. Police said this further confirmed that the material was being used to mislead members of the public.

The command warned against the circulation of unverified security information, noting that individuals found spreading false reports capable of disrupting public peace could face legal consequences.

Oyo state police command reassured residents that security agencies remain vigilant and committed to protecting lives and property. The command urged members of the public to remain calm, obey the law and rely only on official channels for security-related updates.

Gunmen abduct students, principal in Oyo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed men have abducted the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, alongside an unspecified number of students following an attack on the school.

Oyo State Police Command confirmed the incident and deployed officers. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, May 15, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., according to residents of the community.

Witnesses said the attackers invaded the school premises and forced several victims away before escaping through a nearby forest route.

Parents withdraw children from schools in Oyo

Parents in major cities and towns across Oyo state have started withdrawing their children from schools as fear spreads following the recent kidnapping incident in Esinele, Oriire Local Government Area, which has triggered heightened security concerns across the state.

The development comes days after armed men abducted pupils and staff in the area, an incident that has drawn a swift response from security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng