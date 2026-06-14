A Nigerian lady cried out on social media after discovering the true identity of a young man she met on Snapchat

According to the lady, she travelled for about 10 hours to meet him physically, only to discover a devastating truth about him

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A Nigerian lady turned to social media to voice her pain after uncovering unsettling details about a young man she had connected with online.

Her post drew attention as she recounted the disappointment that followed a long journey made in anticipation of a first physical meeting.

Lady disappointed after meeting man for first time

The lady, who used the TikTok handle @NomzyRN, explained that she had boarded transport from Lagos and travelled for many hours to Abia State.

Her purpose had been to meet the man she had been speaking with on Snapchat.

She had believed the encounter would mark the beginning of a genuine connection.

Instead, the meeting revealed a reality that differed from the image he had presented online.

The lady described the experience as an instance of deception and noted that she felt misled.

She further disclosed that the man lived with his sisters and appeared to be missing a front tooth.

She also referenced the prevailing insecurity in parts of the country, mentioning the risk she had taken by undertaking such a trip during a period marked by bandit activity.

In her words:

"POV: you took a 10 hours bus from Lagos to Abia to go and finally meet the guy you met on snap. I've been catfished guys, he's even living with his sisters and he has no front tooth. After risking my life with the current bandit situation."

Reactions as lady shares disappointing experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Eloho Gloria said:

"All of you saying that taking a bus is a red flag should note that Abia State doesn’t even have an airport yet. I also don’t see anything wrong with the house. What you should be looking at is whether he has potential and whether he’s hardworking. Growth is very possible when there’s determination, consistency, and a willingness to improve. Not everyone starts at the top. Sometimes, the focus should be on character, work ethic, and vision rather than current circumstances."

@Amaka-Onuoha said:

"Doesn't mean he will remain at this level for ever. Look out if he has potential nd prospects nd take a decision. How old is he? What r his prospect, dreams. Many who r big boys today lived with their friends, brothers or sisters before making it in life."

@RareClusters_NG reacted:

"Omoh nah because you no do cluster lashes from me ooo cuz if you had book Appointment with me you would have seen the future ahead. I’m so sorry this happen to you."

@Perfume vendor in Abakaliki commented:

"Una Dey get mind o this love thing is not for the weak as they said. Stay safe dear."

@blessingchinwend3 added:

"Una dey try sha. I no fit travel to go see man oooooh. Me wey dey fear pass anything."

See the post below:

Lady regrets visiting man unannounced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out bitterly on social media after visiting her boyfriend’s house without informing him beforehand.

According to the lady, she had been in a long-distance relationship for a while and decided to surprise him with a visit.

Source: Legit.ng