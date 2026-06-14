Veekee James recently shared a financial request she received from a stranger on social media

The bold netizen had sought the popular fashion designer's assistance to settle their school fees

The whopping sum requested by the stranger and Veekee James' reaction have left many talking

Popular fashion designer Victoria James Atere, well known as Veekee James, has expressed shock over a recent financial request she received from a stranger on social media.

In a video circulating online, Veekee James, who recently welcomed her first child, shared a screenshot of the netizen requesting she help with the whopping sum of N2 million for school fees.

Veekee James reacts as stranger seeks N2m from her for school fees. Credit: veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Reacting, the fashion designer lamented, while questioning the lifestyle she portrayed online for a netizen to boldly ask her for such a huge sum in assistance.

"There is something wrong somewhere. In what way have I portrayed myself to make somebody think that they can ask me to please help with 2,000,000 for school fees so randomly?" She asked.

Veekee James, who revealed she was used to receiving monetary requests from people, stated that the recent request was the highest she had seen and questioned the sender about their school.

"I’m a struggling fatherless child who now has a child. Normally, what I see is, help me with 20k, 50k, 100k. I stiill dey say, ok, ok, the one wey I fit help, I help. #2,000,000 for school fees? which school you dey go?” she added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James spoke out after facing criticism from netizens who accused her of being insecure for using multiple Snapchat filters in a recent video.

The backlash quickly sparked a conversation online, with some questioning why filters should even be an issue.

Veekee James reacts to bold N2m request from a stranger. Credit: veekeejames

Source: Instagram

The video of Veekee James reacting to N20m financial assistance request from a stranger is below:

Reactions trail Veekee James' response to request

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

pukiddies wrote:

"This one get mind."

iriy_uu commented:

"Okayyyyy, so you have finally agreed that 2 million is a lot of money?"

reeksluxe_2 wrote:

"E reach to ask cos 2m from a total stranger."

peace_ayi_lambo said:

"She said she needs to change her lifestyle."

awesomedishessss commented:

"Lolll, if veekee Dey lament who be me wey be orphan."

callme_horib said:

"Omo veekee you get the 2m o. No be you Dey sell 1 wedding dress for $15k."

maryjosephatushie wrote:

"Veekee James, rest!!! It's possible the person wanted to say 200,000 and mistakenly added one extra zero, if you can't help, don't make 50 videos out of it."

ewaade195 commented:

"This is the highest level of self Entitlement I have ever come across...is anyone in her generation owing any member of your family??? Katikati."

Veekee James defends baby's hospital bag

Legit.ng also reported that Veekee James addressed comments surrounding the contents of her newborn baby’s hospital bag.

Some internet users analysed the baby items she packed for delivery and noticed the absence of popular luxury labels.

The fashion entrepreneur warned Nigerians against using her as an example of suffering, stressing she could afford luxury products if she wanted.

Source: Legit.ng