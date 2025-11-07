President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his administration "will spare no effort and leave no stone unturned in our mission to eliminate criminals from our society"

The Nigerian leader stated that his government has made significant progress in the past two years, "and we will decisively eliminate this threat"

Tinubu's assurance came as US president Donald Trump threatened to launch a “guns-a-blazing” US military intervention in Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution

Washington, USA - Amid threats of military action against Nigeria by the United States (US), President Bola Tinubu has said the West African country's security is non-negotiable.

Acknowledging that Africa's most populous nation is "indeed faced with terrorism," the president vowed that "we will prevail".

"We will decisively defeat terrorism" - Tinubu

Tinubu said in a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, November 7:

"We face challenges head-on and remain steadfast in our commitment to engage partners and champion Nigeria's interests on the diplomatic front. We are confidently asserting our presence on the global stage, guided by unwavering calm, clarity, and a strong sense of purpose. We are indeed faced with terrorism - a challenge Nigeria has faced for almost two decades, and we will not back down.

"We will decisively defeat terrorism and claim victory in this battle. Security is non-negotiable, and we will never compromise on this principle. With unwavering courage and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, we will prevail."

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu's pledge comes as US president Donald Trump doubled down on his threat of military action in Nigeria over the alleged targeted killing of Christians in the West African nation.

Recall that on Friday, October 31, Trump redesignated Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ in response to claims of a Christian genocide in the country.

He had warned the Nigerian government to act fast to end the “killing of Christians” in the country. Hours later, Trump said he is not ruling out air strikes or boots on the ground in furtherance of his plan to “completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists killing Christians in Nigeria”.

In a video message on Wednesday, November 5, Trump condemned the killings attributed to radical Islamist groups and threatened immediate consequences if the Nigerian authorities fail to act decisively.

Already, the US military has drawn up contingency plans for potential airstrikes in Nigeria following an order from Trump directing the Pentagon to “prepare to intervene” to protect Christians from terrorists’ attacks.

The report, published on Wednesday, November 5, stated that the US Africa Command had presented multiple operational options to the Department of War, responding to a request from Secretary Pete Hegseth to develop plans aligned with Trump’s directive.

