Trump’s Threats: Primate Ayodele Shares Actual Reason for US Anger Against Nigeria
- US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria after accusing the FG of supporting persecution against Christians in the country
- Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), suspended arms sales and technical support for the country
- Outspoken cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele reacted, speaking on the actual reason for the US' anger against Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs and security matters.
Washington, USA - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has alleged that the plan by the United States (US) to combat alleged Christian genocide is a means to "penetrate the Bola Tinubu government."
In a statement on Friday, November 7, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele applauded Tinubu for 'doing well'. However, the outspoken cleric stated that if Tinubu does not seek ways to 'take out nemesis in his government', there will continue to be issues.
US threats: Ayodele warns Tinubu, Nigeria
He also mentioned that the American soldiers are allegedly in Nigeria already, and urged the Tinubu government to seek urgent solutions.
Primate Ayodele said:
“America’s plan to fight terrorism is a means to penetrate Tinubu’s government and weaken his second term. Tinubu must work to remove this. Nobody should pity him. He is doing well, but nemesis is fighting him. He needs to find a divine solution to this nemesis, it’s not by technology.”
“America is already in Nigeria; this government should do something different quickly.”
Furthermore, the prophet recalled how he had warned of an alleged nemesis fighting Tinubu’s government some years back, making it known that his words had finally come to pass. According to him, if President Tinubu fails to remove 'the hands of nemesis' from his government, he might not escape being attacked.
He said:
“Tinubu is reaping what he sowed. Anyone can say anything; the genocide is to fight Tinubu’s government. We have said before that the government will experience problems. In 2023, I said if Tinubu wins, nemesis will fight his government. If he doesn’t remove the problem of nemesis, America will definitely attack his government.”
Meanwhile, the US military has submitted contingency plans for potential strikes on Nigeria, following a directive from President Donald Trump to prepare for possible action over the claim of Christian genocide.
The New York Times reported that the US Africa Command has drawn up and sent its options to the Department of War this week upon the request of Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Read more on the US' threats to Nigeria here:
- Former APC ally speaks out as Donald Trump declares Nigeria "Country of Particular Concern"
- Nigeria on US watchlist: "Why Nigerians must blame Senate and Tinubu," Ndume spits fire
- Pastor Kumuyi finally speaks, clarifies statement linked to him after Trump’s threat to Nigeria
US threats: Tinubu makes strong vow
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid threats of military action against Nigeria by the US, President Tinubu said the West African country's security is non-negotiable.
Acknowledging that Africa's most populous nation is "indeed faced with terrorism," the president vowed that "we will prevail".
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.