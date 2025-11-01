Ali Ndume blamed President Tinubu and the Senate for Nigeria’s listing as a “Country of Particular Concern”, citing failure to counter US claims

He said he previously moved a Senate motion urging the government to engage Washington with verified data on religious-related killings

Ndume urged immediate diplomatic action, insisting terrorists target Nigerians regardless of religion and the US was misinformed

FCT, Abuja - Former Chief Whip and serving Senator for Borno South, Ali Ndume, has blamed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Senate for the decision by former United States President Donald Trump to classify Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 1, in Abuja, Ndume accused both the executive and legislative arms of failing to take proactive diplomatic steps against growing allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Ali Ndume speaks out, saying Nigerians should hold the Senate and President Tinubu responsible as the US puts Nigeria on a watchlist. Photo credit: Ali Ndume/@officialABAT/Contribution

Source: UGC

“The complacency from both the government and the Senate led us here. They failed to engage the United States government in time with the facts. That is why we are dealing with this now," he said.

Ndume recalls earlier motion on killings

Ndume noted that he had previously sponsored a motion in the Senate highlighting alleged Christian killings in Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

According to him, the resolutions from that motion mandated the Federal Government to engage US authorities with verified data to counter the narrative.

“I alerted the government; I even moved a motion. The resolutions were clear, the government was to engage the US with facts and figures. Unfortunately, nothing serious was done," he recalled.

Trump’s claim and Nigeria’s response

Trump had on Friday, October 31, announced Nigeria’s inclusion on the US watchlist, alleging targeted killings of Christians by extremist elements in the country.

“Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump claimed in a post shared on his Truth Social platform and the official White House X account.

The Nigerian government, however, swiftly rejected the allegation, stating that it did not reflect the nation’s reality, The Cable reported.

Ndume: ‘Nigeria must defend itself with facts’

Senator Ndume insisted that the matter should not be taken lightly and urged the federal government to swiftly engage Washington with factual evidence.

“Nigeria is a sovereign state. This is not about what America can do to us, but about the dangerous misconceptions and the ripple effects of this classification,” he said.

Ndume also criticised Nigerian officials for failing to respond earlier to claims made by US lawmaker Riley Moore ahead of Trump’s announcement.

“We should demand that they listen to both sides, the Nigerian government and the Muslim community,” he added.

