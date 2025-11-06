A Nigerian pastor has issued a chilling prophecy warning of bloodshed and war in Nigeria

His message came weeks before Donald Trump threatened a possible military invasion of the country

The pastor urged citizens to pray and prepare for hardship in 2026

A Nigerian pastor has issued a troubling prophecy about the possibility of war in Nigeria, weeks before President Donald Trump made headlines by threatening a military invasion of the country.

Prophet Yinka Kings Omole shared the message in a video posted on 20 October 2025, urging Nigerians to pray and prepare for what he described as a looming crisis.

His warning came before Trump’s remarks suggesting a “guns-a-blazing” approach to Nigeria, which have since stirred international debate.

Pastor urges prayer to prevent bloodshed

In the video, Prophet Omole said he received the prophecy while praying on a mountain.

He claimed that divine instruction compelled him to speak out and alert Nigerians to the danger ahead.

“This is a prophecy for Nigerians. The lord said they should pray. The lord said I should make this announcement so that they everyone can pray. The prayer is to avoid what happened during ENDSARS protest from repeating itself again. I saw something that has to do with blood and death in Nigeria in this prophecy. We are asked to pray to avert war in Nigeria. I saw something that has to do with killing in Nigeria. The lord also said people should stock their house with food because something is about to happen. It may cause hardship. Let us pray for 2026 because of the impending battle ahead. I am on the mountain here when the lord spoke all these things to me about Nigeria.”

His message referenced the 2020 ENDSARS protests, which were marked by violence and unrest across the country.

By drawing parallels to that period, the pastor’s prophecy has raised alarm among citizens and religious communities.

See the X post below:

Call for national prayer and preparation

Omole’s call to prayer and preparation has gained traction online, with many Nigerians sharing the video and expressing concern over the possibility of conflict.

His advice to stock up on food and brace for hardship has been interpreted by some as a sign of potential instability in the coming year.

The timing of the prophecy, just weeks before Trump’s controversial comments, has added to its perceived urgency.

While there is no official confirmation of any planned military action, the pastor’s warning has sparked fresh conversations about Nigeria’s political future and the role of spiritual leaders in shaping public awareness.

As 2026 approaches, many are watching closely to see whether the prophecy will influence national discourse or prompt broader calls for peace and unity.

