Alleged Christian Genocide: 31 US Congress Members Hail Trump for Blacklisting Nigeria
- At least thirty-one members of the United States Congress have commended President Donald Trump over his stand on the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria
- Legit.ng reports that Trump has labelled Nigeria a "country of Particular Concern" over the alleged persecution of Christians
- The US lawmakers said Trump-led action has shown America's strong commitment to defending religious freedom globally
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Washington, DC, USA - The United States President Donald Trump has been hailed for designating Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over the alleged Christian genocide.
No fewer than thirty-one members of the United States Congress described Trump’s move as a necessary step.
The US lawmakers said blacklisting Nigeria will confront “a growing Christian genocide” in Nigeria.
As reported by The Punch, House Values Action Team Chairman Rep. Robert Aderholt made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.
“Hope to the people of Nigeria” and signalled a strong US commitment to defending religious freedom globally.
“President Trump’s commitment to end the Christian genocide in Nigeria and his designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern gives hope to the people of Nigeria. This persecution of Christians must end.”
Aderholt said that “terrorist groups in Nigeria” had “killed thousands of believers annually,”
The Congressman stressed that the United States must “lead in confronting this violence” and defend people of faith around the world.
The House Majority Whip, Tom Emmer, commended Trump’s stance, saying:
“God bless President Trump for standing up and protecting Christians around the globe. The United States finally has a leader unafraid to do what’s right.”
Foreign lobbyists accused of fuelling Christian genocide narrative
Recall that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government mentioned those allegedly behind the Christian genocide narrative in Nigeria.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said terrorist groups do not operate on religious lines.
Idris revealed the findings of the federal government following US President Donald Trump's allegation of the targeted killing of Christians in Nigeria.
Alleged Christian genocide: US ready to work with Nigeria
Legit.ng also reported that the United States government issued a fresh statement over the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country.
The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said America is ready to work with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.
The chairperson of the commission, Vicky Hartzler, shared more details about the latest development.
Source: Legit.ng
