President Donald Trump of the United States (US) gave an address on Christian persecution in Nigeria on Wednesday, November 5

The speech confirmed the American leader's concern for religious freedom in Africa's most populous nation

Trump, in his presentation, announced that he has ordered the US to resume nuclear weapons testing "immediately"

Washington, USA - The White House on Wednesday night, November 5, released a video showing Donald Trump, president of the United States (US), lamenting the alleged ordeal of Christians in Nigeria.

The US president asserted that America “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening there, and in numerous other countries."

Trump spoke as White House celebrates one-year anniversary since he regained the presidency.

The 79-year-old said in a now-trending clip posted across White House's official social media pages:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening there, and in numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian Population around the world."

The video can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that Trump's move follows efforts by Republican senator Ted Cruz to get fellow evangelical Christians to lobby Congress over claims of "Christian mass murder" in Nigeria.

Nigeria, which has a population of about 237 million people, is roughly split between Muslims and Christians.

Per CNN, violence against citizens has escalated in recent years from Islamic extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP); however, Muslim communities have also been gravely impacted by the violence. Disputes between farmers and herders have also led to violence and displacement.

Trump restarting US nuclear testing

Furthermore, from the address on Wednesday night, November 5, Trump said the US will resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time in more than three decades.

His words:

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term. Because of other countries' testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis."

The video can be viewed below:

Legit.ng understands that a nuclear weapon test explosion has not occurred on US soil since 1992, the year Congress enacted a moratorium on such testing.

In 1996, the US also signed, but failed to ratify, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). Since then, all nations have adhered to its restrictions, except North Korea, the BBC noted.

Trump explained that the major shift in US policy is an attempt to maintain a competitive edge over America’s 'adversaries'.

Legit.ng reports that Trump had already written about his country's stances on Nigeria and nuclear weapons on his Truth Social page days earlier.

'US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, said the US may be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

Dambazau shared his thoughts at the seventh annual public lecture of the ‘Just Friends Club of Nigeria’ in Abuja while addressing his country’s security challenges.

