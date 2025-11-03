The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has dismissed a viral report falsely linking Pastor William Kumuyi to anti-American remarks and denial of Christian persecution in Nigeria

The church clarified that Kumuyi has not been in Nigeria recently and did not hold any press briefing as claimed

It warned against attempts to drag the cleric into political controversies, reaffirming his focus on gospel outreach abroad

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has strongly denied a viral report alleging that its General Superintendent, Pastor William Kumuyi, accused the United States of attempting to steal Nigeria’s natural resources and dismissed claims of Christian genocide in the country.

The controversial report, published by an online platform known as Ibom Focus, sparked widespread outrage on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The article claimed Kumuyi made the remarks during a press briefing in Lagos, a claim the church has now labelled as entirely false.

In an official statement posted on Pastor Kumuyi’s verified X account on Monday, the ministry condemned the publication, describing it as a fabrication.

“The Deeper Christian Life Ministry #dclmhq condemns in the strongest terms the malicious and entirely false news report circulated by a faceless platform which goes by the name of ‘Ibomfocus.’

“The story with the headline: ‘America is Trying to Steal our Natural Resources; There is No Christian Genocide in Nigeria, says Pastor Kumuyi,’ is a total fabrication and the figment of the imagination of its authors,” the statement read.

Church clarifies Kumuyi’s location and activities

The ministry clarified that Pastor Kumuyi had not been in Nigeria recently and had not addressed any press conference in Lagos. It stated:

“Pastor Kumuyi did not at any time address a press conference or make the aforementioned statement in Lagos.“He has been away from Nigeria for a considerable length of time, holding programmes in the Oceania region and the Far East.“Besides, Pastor Kumuyi is well known for focusing entirely on preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. He does not dabble into politics, as the false story mentioned above seemed to suggest.”

The church also issued a stern warning to individuals and platforms attempting to spread misinformation in Kumuyi’s name, saying:

“The Ministry warns all those bent on mischief by seeking to drag our General Superintendent into politics, or fabricating stories in his name, to desist from such venture. In the future, any such activity may attract action.”

Kumuyi reiterates focus on gospel mission

In a separate post dated October 2, Pastor Kumuyi reiterated his commitment to the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, noting recent events held in Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Pakistan. He stated:

“Pastor Kumuyi is fully engaged with the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (@TheGCKHQ), which has recently held events in Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Pakistan. He has not granted any recent press interviews or made public statements on other matters.“We kindly request that all media outlets retract this false information and commit to verifying all future reports before publication.”

Context: Trump’s warning on Nigeria

The church’s clarification comes amid heightened tensions following a statement by US President Donald Trump. On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social, demanding that the Nigerian government stop the alleged killings of Christians. He warned that the United States “may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists.”

While some Nigerians expressed support for Trump’s remarks, others, including human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, urged caution. Sowore argued that although Trump’s rhetoric might appeal to some, past US military interventions have often led to greater instability.

