Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith and her estranged wife, Tumi, are still trending on social media

The reality TV star, in a recent outburst, called out Tumi over what she allegedly did to her mother

Not stopping there, Angel further spilled all she has reportedly endured in their crashed relationship

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith has called out her estranged lover, Tumi, for allegedly arresting her family over a gifted car.

In a series of fierce posts on her Snapchat, she accused Tumi of arresting her mother over a car she had gifted her.

Angel shares what ex-partner allegedly did to her mother. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

According to Angel, the vehicle was registered in her name, yet her mother was accused of theft, leading to her unwarranted arrest.

Angel expressed her frustration, claiming that Tumi had lied to her, bullied her, and misled friends, family, and even strangers online.

In her words:

“Tumininu Azeezat Osiefa, I was going to ignore the life out of you because you are the gum people chew and spit out, you’re nothing, but you got my mum arrested for no reason because I chose to leave you alone.

"You have lied to me, bullied me, lied to my friends and to your family, to total strangers on the internet, and then you go to arrest my mom over a car you bought for me and is registered in my name.

"You and your friends are enablers of abuse and bullying, and I blame Nigeria for the country that it is. If not, it is you who has a case with the FBI, and that person should be in jail.

"When I came to America, I came with the intention of living a happy life and getting my affairs in order, since I was in school, so that I no longer had to influence because it had me bad anxiety. I only ever wanted to post when I wanted to.

"You lied about everything, and now your brother, whom you insistently talk about, has taken my mum to custody and claimed she stole a car. I understand that I will first die before I give in to your madness “.

See her post below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Angel's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thejessboutique said:

"Give her back all her things, then move on in peace, you can’t break my heart and keep my Benz."

___airrheee__15__ said:

"Ooommmooo i read everything angel posted e con be like sey tumo geh na anyhow person. Cause how do u constantly cheat and blame it on alcohol tor!"

n.o.r.a_n_

"Omoooo I’m just coming from snap!!! The matter long ooo."

danielola63 said:

"Angel know this and know peace tumi is a girl like u, not a man, if a man buys stuffs for u, he might or might not want them back, most times they won’t collect them back, but u see we girls we get emotional easily, and if it’s me that bought u that stuff as a girl Omo I go collect am 😂."

desirebyshakara said:

"If you like arrest my entire lineage , if the car is in my name I’m not returning it 😂."

linanaturalscosmet said:

"If he or she bought u the car nn it ur name ,then they dont need to arrest anybody."

black_girll955 said:

"When God is punishing you and ur m.um you go still think say na play."

omosefe___ said:

"Omo person no Dey rest for this internet ooo one problem to another e come be like everyday life problem we never recover from papa ilebaye now Angel and her wife don come again we no wan hear again abeg make una leave us 😩😩."

BBNaija Angel accuses ex of crossing the line with her mum Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

Source: Legit.ng