President Bola Tinubu meets the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar, in Abuja amid rising international scrutiny over Nigeria’s human rights record

The closed-door discussion focuses on national unity, interfaith relations, and addressing the implications of Donald Trump’s recent controversial remarks

The Sultan’s visit follows earlier consultations with Catholic Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, signaling Tinubu’s ongoing engagement with key religious leaders

President Bola Tinubu on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting took place inside the President’s first-floor office and was part of a series of consultations with religious and traditional leaders across the country.

The discussion comes amid growing diplomatic reactions to comments attributed to former United States President Donald Trump, who reportedly described Nigeria as a nation of religious persecution and human rights violations.

The Sultan was accompanied to the Villa by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, in what sources described as a “crucial engagement.”

Tinubu sends message to Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid threats of military action against Nigeria by the United States (US), President Bola Tinubu has said he is engaging the world diplomatically.

Tinubu's assurance comes as US president Donald Trump doubled down on his threat of military action in Nigeria over the alleged targeted killing of Christians in the West African nation.

Tinubu vows to defeat terrorism

According to a statement shared on Thursday, November 6, by Sunday Dare, a presidential spokesperson, and obtained by Legit.ng, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the country will defeat terrorism.

Dare said President Tinubu spoke immediately after an update on the situation of the Nigerian economy provided by the coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun.

The Nigerian leader said:

"Despite the political headwinds and the fear of our people, we continue to engage our partners. We are engaging the world diplomatically.

"I assure you all that we will defeat terrorism. The task ahead is to move forward with clarity of purpose guided by the Renewed Hope agenda to build a prosperous Nigeria.”

Recall that on Friday, October 31, Trump redesignated Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ in response to claims of a Christian genocide in the country.

He had warned the Nigerian government to act fast to end the “killing of Christians” in the country. Hours later, Trump said he is not ruling out air strikes or boots on the ground in furtherance of his plan to “completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists killing Christians in Nigeria”.

In a video message on Wednesday, November 5, Trump condemned the killings attributed to radical Islamist groups and threatened immediate consequences if the Nigerian authorities fail to act decisively.

Already, the US military has drawn up contingency plans for potential airstrikes in Nigeria following an order from Trump directing the Pentagon to “prepare to intervene” to protect Christians from terrorists’ attacks.

The report, published on Wednesday, November 5, stated that the US Africa Command had presented multiple operational options to the Department of War, responding to a request from Secretary Pete Hegseth to develop plans aligned with Trump’s directive.

'US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, said the US might be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

Dambazau shared his thoughts at the seventh annual public lecture of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria in Abuja while addressing his country’s security challenges.

