Frank applauded Donald Trump for declaring Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over insecurity and human rights abuses

He urged the US to impose targeted sanctions on corrupt officials and protect ordinary Nigerians from any fallout

He warned that failure to act would worsen Nigeria’s crisis, saying insecurity and corruption had become entrenched under current leadership

FCT, Abuja— Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has praised former United States President Donald Trump for declaring Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), citing persistent human rights abuses and worsening insecurity in the country.

Frank said the move highlights what he described as the Nigerian government’s failure to protect its citizens from violent attacks, corruption, and impunity.

Trump raises alarm on Christian killings

Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform on Friday, said Christianity faces “an existential threat” in Nigeria, alleging mass killings of Christians by extremist groups, Vanguard reported.

“Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.

“I am hereby making Nigeria a COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN, but that is the least of it," Trump wrote.

Frank hails “long-overdue decision”

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, Frank welcomed Trump’s declaration, saying the decision was both bold and overdue.

“We commend President Trump for taking this stand; it is long overdue. By this action, President Trump has shown he cares more about the welfare and safety of ordinary Nigerians than those elected to lead them," Frank said.

Frank argued that the designation reflects global acknowledgement of Nigeria’s deteriorating security climate and what he described as government negligence, Daily Independence reported.

He added,

“This declaration is the direct consequence of the Nigerian government’s tolerance for impunity and lack of accountability in addressing insecurity.”

Ex-APC ally calls for targeted sanctions

Frank urged the United States government to ensure that any sanctions resulting from the CPC listing are directed at culpable government officials and their families, rather than ordinary Nigerians.

“We appeal to the United States to protect ordinary Nigerians from the fallout of sanctions after due investigations.

“The measures should be directed at those directly responsible for the atrocities, not at citizens already suffering from the government’s failures, Christians and non-Christians alike," he said.

He accused officials of complicity in the country’s insecurity, alleging corruption and secret dealings with insurgents and bandits.

“The truth is that this administration is not interested in ending the killings. Insecurity has become a business for some within the system. Corruption and impunity are the twin engines driving this crisis," Frank claimed.

Frank: “Time for polite diplomacy is over”

Frank called on the international community, especially the US and allied nations, to impose visa bans, freeze assets, and prevent access to alleged stolen wealth abroad.

“The time for polite diplomacy is over. The world must stand with victims, not with those profiting from bloodshed.

“President Trump’s action gives hope to millions of Nigerians who feel abandoned by their own leaders," he said.

He warned that failure to act firmly would worsen Nigeria’s crises, leading to more violence, displacement, and economic decline.

“Officials entrusted with protecting lives must be held accountable when they fail,” Frank added.

