Boko Haram and other terrorist groups have attacked, kidnapped and killed both Christians and Muslims in Nigeria

Previous US governments provided Nigeria with intelligence, but baulked at selling some weapons due to concerns over alleged human rights abuses by the Nigerian military

Now, the US plans to launch drone strikes on militants in some northern Nigerian states, including Yobe and Borno states

Washington, USA - The United States (US) military has drafted contingency plans for possible military action in Nigeria following an order from President Donald Trump.

Legit.ng recalls that Trump had directed the Pentagon to “prepare to intervene” to protect Christians from attacks by Islamic militants.

Trump's threats have caused tension in Nigeria.

As reported on Wednesday, November 5, by The New York Times, American military leaders have now outlined a 'medium option'.

According to officials, the course of action being put forward by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) includes drone strikes on militant bases, camps, convoys and vehicles in northern Nigeria. Boko Haram and the Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP) are primarily prevalent in the northeastern region of Nigeria, with their main strongholds and activity concentrated in Borno and Yobe states.

Legit.ng reports that American Predator and Reaper drones can loiter for hours before striking, and other US intelligence can gather information on specific targets’ patterns of life. However, that option comes with its own issues, not least being that the U.S. military in August vacated its two nearest drone bases, in Agadez and Niamey, both in neighbouring Niger. Russian forces now occupy those bases.

Drones launched from Agadez or Niamey could reach Nigeria in an hour, one military official said. But now, the closest known places from which the US could launch drones are southern Europe and perhaps Djibouti, in East Africa, where the US military has a large base.

One official suggested that West African countries seeking favour with the Trump administration might allow their territories to be used, but that is less clear. Doing so would also go against the wishes of the Nigerian government, which is hugely influential on the continent, and could open up another set of problems for neighbouring countries.

Tinubu's govt sends message to US

The Nigerian government has said it welcomes US assistance in targeting Islamist insurgents but added the caveat that any action must respect its sovereignty and its territorial integrity. Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, stated this recently while appearing on Russia National TV (RTU).

Bwala dismissed the allegations of Christian persecution as part of an orchestrated media campaign to paint the Tinubu administration as anti-Christian, saying independent global monitors and credible civil society organisations have found no evidence of state-backed religious genocide.

He said:

“We try our best to downplay the rhetoric because we know it does not reflect the realities on the ground.

“The decision of President Trump is anchored on misleading reports from a separatist group (Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB), which falsely claims there is a genocide of Christians in Nigeria.”

US threats: 'Tinubu must address Nigerians'

Meanwhile, Baba-Ahmed, a former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address Nigerians over Trump’s threats. Doing this, Baba-Ahmed said, will lower tension.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, November 6:

"President Tinubu should have addressed Nigerians over Trump’s threats. Directly. To calm nerves, lower tension, and assure Nigerians that we are not in more danger. He should not go to the US. It will cheapen us more. He should appoint Ambassadors to our Missions. Please, Sir, lead!"

US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, said the US may be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

Dambazau shared his thoughts at the seventh annual public lecture of the ‘Just Friends Club of Nigeria’ in Abuja while addressing his country’s security challenges.

