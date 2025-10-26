Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State - Nanpon Timnan, a 200-level student of Agriculture at the University of Jos (UniJos), Plateau State, allegedly killed his fellow student and buried him in a shallow grave.

It was gathered that the tragic incident last Friday occurred at his off-campus apartment.

The deceased is identified as Peter Mafuyai, a 300-level student of the Department of Banking and Finance.

As reported by Daily Trust, a source said the two friends went out to play football and later proceeded to a music studio for a recording session.

The source said the unfortunate incident occurred after they returned to their residence.

“Upon returning from the studio, he (Nanpon) went to get a machete. The other occupants of the compound, who were also friends with them, asked what he wanted to do with it, and he said he needed it for something.

“He then struck his friend with the machete. The other occupants of the compound began shouting and asking what the victim had done to deserve that, but he did not respond. They ran out to call for help, and by the time they returned, he had buried the body behind the house in a shallow grave.

“The police have since invited all the friends for questioning and are currently investigating the matter.”

The President of the Student Union Government (SUG), Jane Pwajok, said the case was being handled by the police.

Pwajok added that the union was working to confirm the full details of what actually transpired.

