Police operatives have arrested a young man, Somadina Orji, for killing his mother and sister in Enugu state

Somadina buried the victims in shallow graves in their backyard Umuagu Inyi, in the Oji River Local Government Area of the state

The tragic incident was discovered when the younger brother raised an alarm after he came back and couldn't find the mother.

Umuagu Inyi, Enugu state - A young man, Somadina Orji has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his mother, Mrs Charity, and his sister, Miss Ukamaka, and burying them in a shallow grave in their backyard in Enugu state.

The tragic incident happened on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Umuagu Inyi, in the Oji River Local Government Area of the state, The Punch reported.

It was gathered that Somadina is from Igboariam in Anambra state while his mother is from Inyi in Enugu state.

A community leader, Barrister Ben Obi, who disclosed this to newsmen said problems started a few weeks ago when the suspect wanted to kill his younger brother.

The mother had reported the incident to the kingsmen and asked them to chase him away from the house.

According to Obi, Somadina killed and buried her in a shallow grave in their backyard after she returned from a condolence visit at Akpugoeze

Obi said the younger sister had been missing for two weeks before the suspect had the problem with the mother.

He said that the younger brother raised an alarm after he came back and couldn't find the mother.

“When the villagers gathered at the compound upon interrogation, Somadina confessed that he had killed the mother.”

He also confessed that he killed the younger sister some weeks ago.

The community leader added that the Police were invited and exhumed the remains of the mother and the sister, and deposited them at the mortuary.

