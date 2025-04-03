The police have detailed how Chigozie Udalor, a site engineer, was allegedly murdered by his workers and buried in a shallow grave in Delta state

The victim had hired four young men from Benue state to work at a construction site but was reportedly attacked and killed with a hammer on December 10, 2024

The state police command public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a video shared on his social media page on Thursday with more details

The Nigeria Police Force has uncovered the body of a site engineer, Chigozie Udalor, who was allegedly killed and buried in a shallow grave by his employees in Delta state.

The state police command public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this via a statement shared on his X page on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

According to the statement, the site engineer Udalor, who was overseeing his cousin’s construction project, had hired four young men from to work at the site. However, on December 10, 2024, the workers reportedly conspired, attacked him with a hammer and struck his head.

In an attempt to cover up their crime, the suspects buried his body in a shallow grave at the construction site.

The statement, accompanied by a video, read:

"A sad story of a 38-year-old man who was employed by his cousin as a site engineer. The site engineer Chigozie Udalor employed four boys all from Benue State. On 10th December 2024, they conspired and murdered him at the site using a hammer to hit his head and buried him in a shallow grave there at the site. Man's inhumanity to man. His body was exhumed yesterday 2nd April 2025 after arresting two of the suspects."

Nigerians react as workers kill site engineer

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section of SP Bright Edafe's page on X below:

@Rainsoundman tweeted:

"Maybe the site Engineer don owe them money and told them that they can't do anything, because many of those site engineer are evil. But killing is not advisable."

@Chewiz2024 tweeted:

"Pls show their faces na."

@comicdavstar tweeted:

"If you can avoid these guys at your site, better for you. They are easily provoked. They won’t take orders from you. They want to do wherever they like. Once you try to correct them, you are an enemy. And you have to pay them IMMEDIATELY after work."

@oilgas25 tweeted:

"Reason why Fulani people are killing then. Benue people too wicked."

@fentywhiz tweeted:

"Mr Bright I thought you said Delta state is save?"

Businessman reportedly found dead in Rivers

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a businessman named Richard Nomanzi, a resident of Rivers state, was allegedly sent to an early grave.

The 43-year-old man was reportedly found dead with multiple stab wounds at his residence in Ogbogoro, the Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers state.

The spokesperson for the Rivers state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, reacted to the development.

