Orumba North LGA, Anambra state - Two brothers have been arrested by the police for killing and burying their brother, Chibuzor Okeke, in a shallow grave in Anambra state.

The tragic incident occurred in the Oko community, Orumba North local government area of Anambra state.

The deceased’s brother, Chidiebere Okeke, and cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, beat Chibuzor to death after they caught him committing burglary and theft, The Punch reports.

The state Commissioner for Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, disclosed this at a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Awka on Monday, January 6.

“We have suspects that murdered their brother and buried him in a shallow grave in a compound at Oko. The deceased, Late Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing.

“His brother, Chidiebere Okeke, and his cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, caught him and beat him to stupor.

“As a result, Chibuzor became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor confirmed him dead,”

The two suspects dug a shallow grave in their compound and buried the body of Chibuzor to cover up their crime.

