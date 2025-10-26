Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - At least 25 persons have been arrested for allegedly organising same sex marriage in the Hotoro area of Kano metropolis.

The Deputy Commander of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Mujahedeen Aminudeen, stated that the suspects were arrested at the Fatima Event Centre, located along the Hotoro bypass in the Kano metropolis, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Aminudeen said the suspects comprise 18 males and seven females,

As reported by The Punch, he confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement issued on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

“Today, Saturday, 25th October 2025, we got a report that some people are allegedly organising same sex marriage.

“Our personnel stormed the Fatima Event Centre, the venue of the illegal event, and we successfully arrested 25 persons, 18 males and seven females.”

The Deputy Commander stated that Hisbah officers arrested the groom, who hailed from Sheka, Yar Gaya, Kofar Nasarawa, and others at the event center.

He warned that Hisbah would not allow undesirable elements to tarnish the good image and reputation of Kano state.

“We are calling on members of the public to support the board by reporting immoral activities in the state.

“The board will continue to raid such places that promote immorality.”

Nigerian governor sends bill on same-sex marriage

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sent an important bill to lawmakers in the Kano State House of Assembly.

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) sent the bill seeking to outlaw same-sex marriage and other practices deemed immoral in the state.

Governor Yusuf explained the reason for approving the transmission of the bill to the State House of Assembly.

“Gay wedding”: Police arrest over 100 suspects

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the Delta police command announced the arrest of over 100 gay suspects in the south-south state.

The suspects allegedly organised a gay wedding ceremony in a hotel, contrary to the set rules in Nigeria.

Police operatives subsequently paraded the male suspects, with some of them appearing like crossdressers.

