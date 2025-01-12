Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ondo state - A father, Elela Monday, has been arrested for allegedly killing his 14-year-old son, Tope Elela, at Ajowa Akoko, Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that the suspect buried the teenager in a shallow grave after committing the crime.

The suspect said his son was disgracing him with his involvement in criminal activities. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The state Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 12, 2025, The Punch reports.

CP Afolabi said the suspect said he and his wife decided to kill their son because of his involvement in criminal activities.

The suspect said his son was bringing embarrassment and disgrace to the family and they decided to put an end to it.

The police boss said the suspect was among the suspected criminals arrested by the state command recently.

“On the 30th of December, the police received an anonymous call that one Elela Monday living in Ajowa Akoko killed his 14-year-old son named Tope Elela and buried him in a shallow grave under a banana tree behind his house.

“The suspect was arrested, and during interrogation, he said the boy was always involved in criminal activities and was embarrassing him, so in order to put a stop to the disgrace, he and his wife decided to kill the boy.”

