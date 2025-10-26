Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Delta state - 20-year-old herbalist, Amechi Okwuokenye, and his 26-year-old brother, Smart Okwuokenye, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing two men in Owa-Alidima, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the tragic incident began on September 30, 2025, when one of the victims, 22-year-old Friday Liberty, visited the herbalist but never returned home.

Edafe said the victims’ bodies had been recovered and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

As reported by The Punch, Edefe made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

He described the unfortunate incident as “a case of the hunter becoming the hunted.”

The police spokesperson said the victim’s girlfriend told his family that he had gone to see a certain herbalist after he was declared missing.

Edafe said police detectives launched an intelligence-led investigation and identified the herbalist as the last person to have had contact with the missing victim.

“Surveillance was laid around his shrine at Owa-Alidima in Ika North East LGA, for days, until he was arrested on 23rd October 2025, in his shrine while hiding inside a refrigerator.”

The herbalist confessed that he and his brother kidnapped both Liberty and a motorcycle rider, Isioma Ugbeje, who carried him to the shrine.

“They further stated that Friday Liberty has been his long-time customer who frequently visits him to hypnotise clients so they could give him money easily (in his words, ‘to tie clients’).

“The herbalist said his elder brother approached him that he needed money and advised him to lure any of his clients so they could kidnap him and ask for ransom, and the unlucky person they could lure was Liberty Friday.”

