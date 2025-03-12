Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have exhumed the body of slain LASU graduate, Adedamola Ogunbode

The body of the 28-year-old fresh graduate was exhumed from a shallow grave on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

The state Police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed the next line of action after the exhumation behind the LASU fence in Ojo area of the state

Ojo, Lagos state - The body of a 28-year-old graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) Adedamola Ogunbode, has been exhumed from a shallow grave behind the LASU fence in its Ojo Campus.

Legit.ng recalls that Ogunbode was killed weeks before the 28th Convocation Ceremony of the institution set for April 3–10, 2025.

The deceased was declared missing on January 16, 2025, and his decomposed body was a found near church in the Ojo area of Lagos state with a gun and axe were reportedly recovered from the suspect.

Investigations revealed that N1.5 million was transferred from Adedamola’s account on the day he went missing, with portions traced to the pastor and his daughter.

The state Police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that one of the arrested suspects led the police to the shallow grave.

Hundetin said the case of the deceased was first reported on January 16 at the Ojo Police Division as a missing person.

According to The Punch, the police spokesperson stated this while speaking at the site of the exhumation.

“After the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, assumed duty on February 18, he gave orders to the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the case.

“That was when the case was upgraded from that of a missing person to a case of suspected murder.

“This led to the arrest of one of the principal suspects who did not only confess to killing the young man but also led us here, where the victim was buried,”

Speaking on the next line of action, he said:

“Now that we have seen the body, the investigation is gradually coming to an end. We will intensify efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.”

