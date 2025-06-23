Police operatives have arrested 31-year-old Joshua Osaigbovo for killing his 21-year-old girlfriend, Osato Festus Edogiaweria

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said Osaigbovo buried the deceased in a shallow grave not far from his house

According to the Police PRO, Osaigbovo confessed to the crime and narrated how he buried his girlfriend

Edo state - 31-year-old Joshua Osaigbovo has been arrested by the police for killing and burying his 21-year-old girlfriend, Osato Festus Edogiaweria in a shallow grave in Edo state.

The deceased was said to have been declared missing after her mother Mrs. Ojo, filed a missing person report at Aduwawa Division on April 25, 2025.

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the suspect was arrested at Iyanomon community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area on Wednesday. June 18, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Yamu made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

The deceased’s mother said her daughter left home on April 20 with a friend and had not been heard from since.

The Police spokesperson said the case was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department for further action.

Yamu said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Family Unit, through painstaking investigation and technical intelligence.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to inviting Osato to his residence on April 27. An altercation broke out between the two, during which Osato fell, hit her head on the ground, and died.”

“Osaigbovo further confessed to taking the young woman’s body in a wheelbarrow to a nearby bush, where he buried her in a shallow grave a few meters from his home.

“On June 20, 2025, Osaigbovo led police operatives to the burial site in the Iyanomon community. The remains of Osato Festus were exhumed following all necessary procedures. The suspect is expected to be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,”

