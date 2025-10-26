Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki said he will not seek re-election into the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election.

The lawmaker representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency said it is a personal sacrifice to give younger Nigerians a chance to serve.

Dasuki says he won’t seek re-election to the House of Reps. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The federal lawmaker said he believes that Nigeria’s democracy must evolve to accommodate new voices and fresh energy.

As reported by Daily Trust, Dasuki has been in the National Assembly since 2011.

“After due consultation with my team, our leader, my family, and my conscience, I have decided not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2027. This is not born out of fatigue or disillusionment, but a higher calling — a decision rooted in belief, in hope, and in a future we all desire to see.”

Dasuli said the Future Is Now Project declaration that 70% of House of Representatives seats should be occupied by Nigerians under 40 in 2027 was not just an advocacy statement but a moral challenge to current leaders.

“I am still a youth by all standards, but I have crossed the 40-year threshold we proposed,” he explained. “If we are to give meaning to our words, we must be willing to pay a heavy price. This, my dear constituents, is that sacrifice. And so I choose to make space for the vision we proclaimed.”

Source: Legit.ng