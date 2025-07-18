Late president Muhammadu Buhari's burial ceremony has gained attention among the young and old online

Legit.ng reported that the late statesman was laid to rest on July 15, 2025, in his hometown of Daura

A video went viral recently showing Buhari’s son Yusuf paying his last respect at his father’s grave, igniting reactions from netizens

The burial ceremony of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 12, has sparked varied comments on social media.

Recall that the prominent statesman was laid to rest on July 15, 2025, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state

Buhari's son, Yusuf, elicited emotional reactions online after a video of him performing rites on his father’s grave made its way online.

In the footage, the billionaire’s son was seen molding sand to place on the late statesman’s fresh grave.

The young man was spotted in the midst of male family members who also assisted in the poignant process.

This practice is based on Islamic tradition and honours the deceased while reminding everyone present of the realities of life and death.

Legit.ng previously reported that one of late Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters Aisha spoke glowingly about him, as the country continues to grieve his passing.

Tributes have continued to flood in for the former Nigerian leader, whom close acquaintances describe as a caring family man with a strong sense of humility.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Thursday, Aisha Hanan Buhari, one of Buhari's younger children, said losing her father was like losing a part of herself.

She appreciated Nigerians who bore no grudge against her late father, saying:

“First, I want to thank those who forgave him. This is something good for the country, not easy to hold in one’s heart. Nigerians know he always meant well. Sometimes we his children felt jealous. But Baba was for everyone.”

Yusuf pays homage at father's grave, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eeshater said:

"Yes, he failed us, yes we are all hurt, but at least this man is better than TINUBU, he tried to change Nigeria, but Nigeria was beyond repair, and REMEMBER, the PEOPLE around him destroyed him too, U are acting like u never know the political system in Nigeria. I still respect this MAN, at least he smiles alot, his aura, his energy is none compared to this current president. He is deceased now, where is the humanity left in our hearts ??? All we can say is ALLAH YA JIKANKA 😭😭💔."

@ordu _stanley:

"But wait, did you see him moulding mud from corner and dropping in the grave? Can someone explain to us what it means?."

abudluuh said:

"Ya Allah today you are having a visitor coming to you ya Allah you alone thought us to hold our visitor with good and kind reargds yaAllah here is ur servant he was never perfect but his still ur servant ya Allah show him ur mercy cos you are rahman 🙏🙏forgive his shortcomings n grant him jannah 💕💕baba buhari we miss you 🥰😩😭."

adaeze said:

"Even tho we are not happy cause of the way Nigeria was when he was the president but guys please let’s pray for the family loosing someone very close is not easy no matter wat omoo I feel for them may his soul rest in peace

a.imon said:

"This Yusulf is naturally humble. since the day's of his father as president you hardly see him in public. God comfort you bro.

2tam said:

"islam beautiful religion, Weather rich or poor, senior or junior, President or commoner, king or peasant, they all get same burial, islam doesn't differentiate them. the simplity of Islam ☪️may Allah سبحانهوتعالى have mercy on his soul and forgive his sins, now it's between him & his Load, don't talk ill of the departed. may he rest in Peace, Amiin."

Buhari's daughter Zahra cries over late father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic continued to make waves online.

The statesman was announced dead on Sunday, July 3, as verified by his former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu.

A video went viral recently showing the deceased daughter, Zahra, weeping bitterly on the streets of London over her father’s death.

