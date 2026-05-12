Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa has expressed grief over the demise of Abba Anas Adamu, a former member of the House of Representatives, saying that his death was a loss to Jigawa and Nigeria at large.

The former federal lawmaker was reportedly gruesomely killed by kidnappers who dumped his body in an open space following the payment of ransom by his family.

Governor Umar Namadi mourns the death of Abba Anas Adamu, a former member of the House of Representatives Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

PM News reported that the governor expressed sorrow after attending the funeral prayer of the late federal lawmaker in Kano, where he had joined his family members, friends, political associates and sympathisers in praying for the remains of the politician on Tuesday, May 12.

The governor described the late Adamu as a committed public servant who had dedicated the major part of his life to the service of his people and humanity at large.

Adamu was said to be travelling to Abuja for a political engagement alongside his associate, Ali Tukur Gantsa, when the gunmen intercepted them.

The incident was confirmed by Sabo Nakudu, a former senator and ADC stalwart in Jigawa State, in a statement shared on Facebook.

Ransom negotiations reportedly reduced from N200m

Sources familiar with the incident disclosed that the abductors initially demanded ₦200 million for the release of the victims.

The amount was later reportedly negotiated down to ₦50 million before payment was made.

Family sources said Adamu, who reportedly suffered from asthma and hypertension, was denied access to his medication during captivity, leading to a deterioration in his health condition.

An insider revealed that the ransom was delivered to the kidnappers by Adamu’s son and driver.

Associate regains freedom as family prepares burial

After the payment, Gantsa was released by the abductors, who allegedly showed him Adamu’s body before handing over his remains to the family.

The deceased politician’s body has since been returned to his relatives for burial.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns over persistent insecurity and repeated kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, one of Nigeria’s most dangerous road corridors.

See the Facebook post here:

2 bandits kigpins killed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that troops of Sector 2 of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two popular bandit kingpins in Gomina and Anaruwa, as well as seven others, during multiple operations carried out in the last three days in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The development was confirmed in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Army/Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma.

Source: Legit.ng