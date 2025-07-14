Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari joined his ancestors on July 13, 2025, at the age of 82

While his family and Nigeria continue to mourn the former soldier-turned-democrat, his famous quotes have resurfaced

“Corruption is a cancer,” “A lot of people hoped I died during my ill health,” and “My wife belongs in my kitchen, the other room,”were some of Buhari's memorable and controversial quotes

The immediate past president of Nigeria and military head of state, Muhammadu Buhari, died on Sunday, July 13, at a hospital in London.

He left behind a rich, multi-faceted legacy marked by a steadfast commitment to discipline and a firm anti-corruption stance.

While many of his utterances sparked widespread debate and some elicited outrage, they remain etched in the minds of average Nigerians.

Below are 15 major quotes spanning his time as head of state (1983–1985) to his presidency (2015–2023) and beyond, capturing the essence of his life and leadership, The Cable reported.

1. "We have no country other Nigeria"

In his first speech as Nigeria’s military head of state in December 1983, the late Buhari said:

“This generation of Nigerians, and indeed future generations, have no country other than Nigeria. We shall remain here and salvage it together.”

2. "I'm committed to the Sharia movement in Nigeria"

At a seminar organised by the Supreme Council of Sharia in August 2001, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari said:

“I will continue to show openly and inside me the total commitment to the Sharia movement that is sweeping all over Nigeria. God willing, we will not stop the agitation for the total implementation of the Sharia in the country.”

3. “Godless people, marauding murderers in communities and kidnappers”

Buhari described Boko Haram insurgents during his 2011 campaign.

4. “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody”

Buhari made the bove statement at his inaugural speech as president on May 29, 2015, in Eagle Square, Abuja.

5. “On corruption, there will be no confusion as to where I stand”

During his 2015 presidential campaign, Buhari said:

“On corruption, there will be no confusion as to where I stand. Corruption will have no place, and the corrupt will not be appointed into my administration”

6. “IPOB is just like a dot in a circle”

In 2021, during an interview with Arise TV, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari said:

“IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they’ll have no access to anywhere. And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties… I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.”

7. “A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health”

On December 2, 2018, while addressing rumours about his health in Poland, Buhari said:

“A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the Vice-President to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead.”

8. “We have a very young population”

At the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, London, in 2018. Buhari's statement sparked the “Lazy Nigerian youths” trend.

Buhari quoted:

“We have a very young population, and our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. About 60 percent of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them have not been to school, and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country, and therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free.”

9. “Many of those misbehaving today are too young”

Buhari posted the above quote as a tweet on June 1, 2021. The tweet was removed by X (formerly Twitter).

The full tweet read:

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

10. “Corruption is a cancer”

Buhari’s speech during Nigeria’s 56th Independence Day celebration, read:

“Corruption is a cancer which must be fought with all the weapons at our disposal. It corrodes the very fabric of government and destroys society.”

11. “I think, technically, we have won the war”

Buhari, in an interview with the BBC in December in 2015, said:

“I think, technically, we have won the war because people are going back into their neighbourhoods. Boko Haram as an organised fighting force – I assure you that we have dealt with them.”

12. “My wife belongs to my kitchen and the other room”

At a press conference in Germany in October 2016, Buhari said:

“I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but my wife belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.”

13. “There is no doubt I hurt some people”

At the banquet hall of the presidential villa on April 21, 2023, Buhari said and was quoted:

“Whoever thought that there has been some form of injustice on him, we are all humans, there is no doubt I hurt some people, and I wish they would pardon me, and those who think that I have hurt them, please pardon me.”

14. “It will be time to celebrate”

At the presentation of a book on his mid-term scorecard on November 16, 2017, Buhari explained that he will celebrate when Nigerians are joyful and have money in their pockets.

Buhari was quoted as saying:

“It will be time to celebrate when I see joy in the faces and pockets of Nigerians.”

15. "I feel fulfilled"

During his farewell speech on May 28, 2023, at the State House, Abuja, Buhari was quoted as saying:

“As I retire home to Daura, Katsina state, I feel fulfilled that we have started the Nigerian rebirth by taking the initial critical steps, and I am convinced the incoming administration will quicken the pace.”

