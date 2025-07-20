Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, has explained why former Vice President Atiku Abubakar should not step down for a southern candidate in the ADC

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 20, Akinniyi, mentioned the implication of Atiku stepping aside for a southerner to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ADC coalition in 2027

While many Nigerians believe the perceived struggle for power among party leaders could lead to a crisis, Akinniyi urged Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi and others to work together to dislodge the ruling APC

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not to step down for a southern candidate in his bid to secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

Akinniyi slams calls for Atiku to step down

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 20, Akinniyi described Atiku as one of the most capable and experienced politicians to address Nigeria's current socio-economic situation and also challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

"Atiku Abubakar must not step down for anyone. I think it's unreasonable not to allow the best lead. Atiku Abubakar is capable and the most experienced, to handle the current situation of Nigeria. He has done a bit about the economy when he was the vice president of Nigeria, from 1999 to 2007," Akinniyi told Legit.ng.

Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar recently denied that he was told to step down for a southern candidate in the ADC.

The media office of the Nigerian politician described the report as propaganda from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, a former PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, urged the leadership of the African Democratic Congress not to zone its presidential ticket to a particular region but make it an open contest.

Akinniyi highlighted the implication of Atiku stepping down for a southern candidate in the race.

He stated thus:

"I think the ticket of the ADC should be open to everyone interested in contesting. How will the most powerful and popular politician step down for anyone?

"APC is only scared of Atiku Abubakar, the moment he is out of the way by not contesting or stepping down for any presidential hopeful, then we can gladly call the 2027 presidential election in favour of the APC.

"The moment you have Atiku Abubakar, the strongest amongst the presidential hopeful in the ADC withdraw or step down for either Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi, you are indirectly endorsing or campaigning for President Tinubu's 2nd term unopposed."

ADC 2027 race: Akinniyi warns against zoning

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition ADC stated that the party is not bothered by any of its leaders declaring presidential ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC spokesperson, asserted that the ADC will impose its authority to regulate or motivate the ambitions of individual members.

But in an interview with Legit.ng, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, urged the ADC top politicians to work together to sack the APC administration.

Ahead of the 2027 election, Akinniyi wondered how a southern candidate will secure the support of the 19 northern states who are currently seeking a change of government.

Akinniyi said:

"What we all should be asking them all to do is to work together, in order to dislodge APC. The last election shows how APC won and lost, it was the division between the opposition parties. If you add up their numbers you will have 13m votes against less than 9m votes for APC.

"It's non commonsensical to zone a ticket to a particular place when you are not in power. How do you get the support of the 19 northern states to support another southern candidate when they are grumbling about the current president, who is from the South west.

"There is nothing like southern candidate, it's either you are from — South West, South South & South East. A popular and prominent northern candidate will be the biggest winning factor for ADC.

"So far, all major political actors in the ADC have vowed to support anyone who emerges from the ADC presidential primaries and Atiku Abubakar is surely winning it."

Read more about Atiku, 2027 here:

Why Atiku cannot contest for 2027 presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in a trending interview on Thursday night, July 17, Bode George, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), criticised Atiku and some other party members who joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition without resigning from the party.

George stated that Atiku cannot contest for the 2027 presidential election under the PDP because it is against the party's constitution, hence the reason he adopted the ADC.

"Atiku’s defection: PDP’s constitution does not allow a northerner to contest for the presidency in 2027. They manipulated the last one in 2023," says Bode George.

