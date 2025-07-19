Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, and was buried on Tuesday, July 15, has continued to receive prayers from families, associates and political opponents

Buhari was given a state funeral at his residence, which was attended by several dignitaries in and outside the country and led by President Bola Tinubu

Following the burial, the former president's gravesite have been visited by a list of opposition leaders, including ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Some opposition leaders have started visiting the late former President Muhammadu Buhari's gravesite during their condolence visit to the residence of the ex-Nigerian leaders to sympathise with his family.

Buhari died at a London clinic on Sunday, July 13. His remains were repatriated to the country on Tuesday, July 15 and were subsequently given a state burial on the same day at his residence in Daura, Katsina.

The state burial was attended by several dignitaries, including leaders from neighbouring African countries. President Bola Tinubu led the dignitaries at the event, as well as Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Following the burial, several dignitaries have continued to pay condolence visits to the residence and family of the former president. This did not exclude the opposition leaders, who have taken their time to visit the graveside of the late Buhari and offer their prayers.

Below is a list of the opposition leaders:

Atiku Abubakar

The former vice president, in the company of the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, visited the grave site of Buhari during his visit to Daura. Atiku and El-Rufai are leaders in the coalition movement.

Championed by Atiku, the coalition had earlier positioned itself as the better option for Nigerians in 2027 to sack President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which was Buhari's party, in the next cycle of elections in Nigeria.

Atiku, in a tweet, said he visited the former president's grave before joining the larger congregation for a three-day prayer for Buhari at his residence. He said he also paid a condolence visit to the former president's wife, Aisha Buhari.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Buhari and subsequently visited his grave on Saturday, July 19.

The former governor of Kano also disclosed that he paid a condolence visit to the palace of the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar and the former President’s nephew, Alhaji Mamman Daura.

Bukola Saraki

The former Senate president and two-term governor of Kwara State has joined the league of opposition leaders who visited the former President Buhari's gravesite to offer his prayer to the ex-president.

In a tweet on Saturday, Saraki said:

"Today in Daura, I paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari. I also spent some time with his nephew, Alhaji Mamman Daura, and took a moment to offer prayers and pay my respects at his graveside."

