Ilebaye’s mother alleged that her ex-husband’s public outcry is rooted in the reality star’s refusal to hand over N50 million from her prize money to him

Ms. Lami disclosed that Ilebaye has spent millions on her father’s medical trips to India and consistently pays her brothers' school fees

The family drama took a violent turn as reports emerged of a physical altercation that left Ilebaye with a battered face

BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniga has found herself at the centre of a family controversy after her mother publicly defended her against accusations made by her father.

The reality star’s father, Emmanuel Odiniya, had earlier gone viral after alleging that his daughter abandoned him despite winning the N120 million grand prize from the reality show in 2023.

This is after a viral video showing him assaulting his daughter.

Ilebaye’s mother alleges that her ex-husband wants her to hand over N50 million from her prize money to him. Photos: Ilebaye.

Source: Instagram

He accused Ilebaye of failing to support his medical treatment while allegedly spending lavishly on friends and fellow celebrities.

However, in a fresh twist, Ilebaye’s mother, Ms Lami Calista, has now come forward with explosive claims of her own.

Speaking in a viral voice recording shared online, Ms Lami dismissed her ex-husband’s allegations and painted a completely different picture of events behind closed doors, reports Linda Ikeji Blog.

According to her, the father became upset after Ilebaye refused to hand over all her BBNaija winnings to him.

She alleged that he specifically demanded N50 million from the reality star after the show.

“When Ilebaye came out of the house, she gave the father N7 million for treatment in India. Last year again, she gave him N5 million and later added another N3 million because he said it was not enough,” she said.

The emotional mother further claimed that the young reality star regularly sends him money monthly and also takes care of her younger siblings’ school fees.

“She has spent over N30 million on him already,” she added.

Ms Lami denied allegations that her daughter uses drugs or introduced harmful substances to her younger brother.

According to her, the accusations were nothing but an attempt to destroy Ilebaye’s image publicly.

“Ilebaye is not on drugs. She has been emotionally abused for years,” she alleged.

The mother also referenced recent reports claiming the reality star suffered injuries after an altercation at her father’s residence.

She hinted that years of tension and emotional strain within the family may have finally exploded into public view.

Reactions trail Ilebaye's mum's expose

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@candi.porsha commented:

"People were already judging her when they haven’t heard from both sides.."

@baronne_de_clairmont noted:

"People that jumped into conclusions supporting the Father after his voice note how Market?"

@tobz_chukwu shared:

"How old is the girl thats she's now the bread winner. How can you not provide for your family?"

Lami discloses that Ilebaye has spent millions on her father’s medical trips to India. Photos: Ilebaye.

Source: Instagram

Ilebaye sprays dollars on Mercy Eke

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ilebaye and Mercy Eke made waves over a video of them at a nightclub. Ilebaye’s outpouring of love for Mercy caught the attention of many netizens.

In the clip, Ilebaye was seen raining $100 bills on Mercy as her BBNaija colleague danced.

Source: Legit.ng