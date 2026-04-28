Viral video shows armed men, allegedly police, executing a bound suspect in Delta State

The suspect desperately pleaded for his life before being shot in public view

Public outrage erupted as Nigerians demanded the arrest and prosecution of the officers involved

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Delta State - A viral video of armed men, said to be police officers, killing a bound suspect in broad daylight in Delta State has caused public outrage on social media.

The disturbing captured men dressed in civilian attire operating beside a vehicle clearly labelled “Nigeria Police Force, Effurun Area Command” with the suspect on the ground with his hands and legs tied.

As reported by The Punch, the 90-second video was posted on X by #Dee_9889 on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The suspect was seen pleading for his life and offering to cooperate with the “officers.”

The video has triggered a wave of condemnation on social media.

“Officers, abeg,” the man pleaded in the clip. “I’ll tell you everything. It was my friend who deceived me. He’s at Sapele. I’ll take you to him.”

One of the armed men discharged his firearm into the man’s leg as the suspect provided information regarding his friend’s whereabouts, shouting:

“He’s at Sapele. I don’t know anything. “Please. I’ll take you to him. He’s at Sapele. I’ll take you to him, officer. Officer, I didn’t know.”

The same armed man fired a second shot, this time towards the man’s head, in full view of onlookers as the victim continued to scream and beg.

Two other armed men subsequently carried the body into the waiting police van before the team drove away from the scene.

Many Nigerians have called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the personnel involved.

Continuous Police brutality in Nigeria

Recall that activists in Nigeria lamented the rising cases of police brutality across Nigeria in recent times.

The issue came to the forefront again at a photo exhibition of incidents of police brutality nationwide.

In October 2020, Nigeria was rocked by nationwide protests over police brutality before it was hijacked by thugs

Source: Legit.ng