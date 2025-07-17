The late former President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, has thanked President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, during a special FEC session held in Abuja on Thursday, July 17

Yusuf Buhari also extended his gratitude to Vice President Kashim Shettima and his wife, Aisha, during his address at the meeting

The young Buhari further extended gratitude to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, House of Reps Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the military and Nigerians at large

Yusuf Buhari, the son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has thanked President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, for the support the family received during the sickness and burial of his father.

The son of the former president expressed gratitude to his father's successor while speaking at the special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 17.

When did President Buhari die?

Former President Buhari died at a London hospital on Sunday, July 13. His remains were finally repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday, July 15. He was given a state burial, where President Tinubu was present, and supervised the activities at the late president's hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

Yusuf also extended his gratitude to Vice President Kashim Shettima and his wife, Aisha. He made the same appreciation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The young Buhari, who spoke on behalf of the family of the former president, thanked the military and Nigerians for their support to the former first family during their trying time. He ended his address by referring to President Tinubu as "Daddy", a comment that has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Nigerians react as Yusuf Buhari thanks Tinubu

Below are some of their reactions:

Henry MD wrote:

"Excellent speech! A well-trained son from a disciplined father! Well done, Yusuf Buhari and accept my condolences! Your father, President Buhari, was a good man who loved Nigeria."

Tanwinjin described the address as touching:

"If you're not touched or you say unruly stuff about this boy or his father, then you should not be regarded as hum@n. May the soul of former President Buhari continue to rest in perfect peace."

Field Marshal commended the son of the former president:

"This is a true definition of a well-trained and disciplined son of a great man. May Allah azawajal grant Baba the highest rank of Jannah. Ameen."

Chinedu John Ogbonna wrote:

"I am not surprised. Buhari trained him well. Discipline and calm."

Acute Alpha also commented:

"Thank you, Daddy, thank you, Mr. President. Thank you, Yusuf. Behold, on this day, 17th of July 2025, a new leader is born."

See the video of his address here:

