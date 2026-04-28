A young Nigerian who uses Itel Power Tank has taken to social media to speak about the amount he paid for it

The individual also mentioned some things he can charge with the Power Tank before it goes down

He mentioned at the beginning of the post how long it takes for him to use the Power Tank after charging it

A Nigerian who bought a power tank took to social media to share how long it lasts and the exact price he bought it some time ago.

The individual had taken to the comment section of a social media user to share his positive experience with the power tank, after another user who had been using the same type of power tank posted about it on her page.

Itel Power Tank user gives honest review, shares total cost. Photo Source: Twitter/orukusuku

Source: Twitter

Man using Itel Power Tank shares experience

Speaking about the itel power tank, @orukusuku took to the comment section of the post to mention how long his power tank lasts before it runs down.

His statement:

"Mine lasts 2 days (comes on by 10am and goes off by 6am the next day). I currently charge using DC and would install the solar panel (440w) soon."

"I charge my laptop, phone, 27,000mAh power bank, and rechargeable lamp. I also use it for a Lontor rechargeable fan which works all through the night. The invention is very helpful."

He further spoke, mentioning the exact amount he bought it a while ago, adding that he got the 1KWh Itel power tank for a relatively low price.

Nigerian man shares how long his Itel Power Tank lasts, reveals price. Photo Source: Twitter/orukusuku

Source: Twitter

He also added that prices may vary across stores. His statement:

"1KWh/500W Power Tank: N315K. I bought it from Itel at the official rate at their store in Computer Village (some vendors now sell it for N350K)."

"440W Solar Panel: N110K + N20K delivery fee (Itel sells theirs 410W for ₦104K). Wires, breakers (AC and DC), DC regulator, knife switch, and box: N220K (the delivery fee for the solar panel also covered this, as I bought them from the same vendor in Alaba International Market). Installation: N40K-N70K (depending on location)."

In reaction to the review, several individuals stormed the comment section of the main post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man reviews Itel Power Tank

@ValentineP30161 wrote:

"Well our 3.5kv solar is serving us despite tit carrying alot of load, but it not like before my oga bought it."

@CollinsofLFC stressed:

"First meaningful user experience I’ve heard since the noise started on twitter. Thanks Ebun."

@Keleicg shared:

"If the power situation doesn't improve (it won't) , very soon we all will be carrying along a power tank to charge at work."

@XiiithJeph added:

"Change your ox fan to your DC fan of about 20-25 watts and watch the PowerTank blossom."

@HerbertJane06 said:

"Thanks for the review. I wonder if this is the same as the normal solar,"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience after buying a 1kVA solar generator one month ago.

He also said he bought a solar panel and explained how he uses it at home. He said the solar system powers his TV, fan, blender, and other small items. He also shared how much he spent on it.

Landlord blocks solar panels installation, man reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man who borrowed money to buy solar panels shared his experience after his landlord stopped him from installing them on the rooftop.

He said he bought the solar inverter and panels after hearing about solar energy, but the landlord refused to allow installation. The landlord gave reasons such as roofing concerns and fears of possible fire incidents from solar systems.

Source: Legit.ng