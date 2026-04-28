Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri confirmed that at least 29 people were killed in an attack on Guyaku community in Adamawa State

He visited the area to assess the damage inflicted on the community and to meet the affected families

The state government pledged to strengthen security efforts in collaboration with relevant agencies

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has confirmed that at least 29 people lost their lives following a violent attack on Guyaku community in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He described the incident as tragic and said it demands urgent action to protect vulnerable communities.

Governor Fintiri met grieving families during his visit to the attacked Guyaku community in Adamawa. Photo: ADSG

Source: Original

Fintiri made the disclosure during a visit to the affected area, where he met grieving families and assessed the level of destruction.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he assured residents that his administration would intensify collaboration with security agencies to address the situation and prevent further violence.

Government pledges stronger security response

The governor said efforts are underway to stabilise the area and restore confidence among residents.

Adamawa governor visits site of attack in Guyaku.

Source: Original

He noted that protecting lives and property remains a priority. Officials accompanying him also reviewed immediate relief needs for displaced persons.

Residents continued to express fear following the attack. Many families have left their homes due to concerns about possible renewed violence.

The community has been left in mourning, with women, children and elderly people among those most affected.

Local accounts suggest the attackers operated for an extended period without interruption. A community leader, Aggrey Ali, described the scale of destruction, saying, “the attackers operated for several hours, killing dozens of residents, burning places of worship, and destroying property including motorcycles.”

Don’t surrender to bandits, New IGP Disu tells Kwarans

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, had urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks and assured them that security forces would reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups. He maintained that bandits must not be allowed to force people out of their ancestral homes.

Addressing residents and stakeholders at the state police command, Disu said his visit was focused on open discussions around security challenges and improving collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public.

Gunmen attacks Kwara community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how a tragic attack by a group of terrorists hit a community in Kwara North, Kwara state, just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the region.

Legit.ng gathered that the attack occurred on Monday, February 9, 2026, in Gidan Sani village, located near the Kwara State Permanent NYSC Camp under the Tsaragi Emirate.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the armed terrorists invaded the village and killed a woman and her two children, all members of the same family.

Source: Legit.ng