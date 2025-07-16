Farooq Kperogi, a writer and journalism professor, has reacted to the message allegedly shared by Aisha Buhari about the message her late husband left

In a post on his verified Facebook page, he noted he was sure about the message, but he was sure she was divorced from her husband.

His claims sparked reactions among people who saw the post, as they shared their views about it

A renowned journalist and professor, Farooq Kperogi, has made a bold claim about the late president Muhammadu Buhari in a post on Facebook.

The ex-leader passed away a few days ago and was buried in Daura. A video of his last day surfaced online while the country was thrown into mourning.

A message purportedly from the former first lady circulated on social media, and it was alleged in this post that her late husband asked Nigerians to forgive him.

Reacting to the viral message allegedly written by the former first lady, Aisha Buhari, Kperogi stated that the message about forgiveness was not from Aisha, though he cannot confirm its authenticity.

speaks about Aisha's marriage. In his post, the writer claimed that he was aware that Aisha and the late president were no longer married before his death.

Farooq Kperogi speaks about Aisha's marriage

According to him, they had allegedly divorced, and Aisha had allegedly reverted to her maiden name, Aisha Halilu.

Trying to back up his claims, he said that Aisha didn’t go to Daura when Buhari retired to the town after leaving office.

He added that Buhari was also alone when he later relocated to Kaduna. Stating more, he claimed that when Buhari fell ill, and it was suggested that Aisha travel to London to care for him, she reportedly hesitated because she was no longer his wife.

He added that she allegedly eventually went in the last few days before Buhari died, but only after intense persuasion.

Recall that reactions have continued to trail the news of the unfortunate demise of the president, as celebrities took to social media to share their views.

How fans reacted to Farooq's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post by the professor. Here are comments below:

@Virtualauthors Ali Ali shared:

When I read about it, I had my doubts. Buhari that couldn’t ask anyone for forgiveness while he was alive and well, will now ask for forgiveness in death? Doesn’t come as something he will do. I was thinking she probably fabricated the plea on his behalf, knowing how some Nigerians feel about him. It might have come from some of his die hard supporters."

@Ahmad Ibrahim wrote:

In Islam divorce is not established on any of the grounds you mentioned sir,the only persons that can establish if there was a divorce or not are either Buhari himself,who is dead now or his wife who have not say it yet,or any person who is either informed of it by the parties or if there is any documentary evidence to that effect,not speculations,or am reliable informed."

@Ado Mohammed reacted:

"Well, on BBC Hausa this afternoon,when Garba Shehu was asked about the condolence visit arrangements, he mentioned that apart from the President and some ministers in Abuja, his wife would also be receiving at the Buhari residence in Kaduna. Which wife could he be referring to? "

@Foluke Martins shared:

"Bubu divorced Aisha....hmmmm. Sounds interesting though. Hope he left a WILL behind tho. Otherwise the first wife children wee show her weyen.... even though they are mates."

Charly Boy speaks about late Buhari

Legit.ng had reported that Charly Boy had shared a post following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The ex-president battled a prolonged illness and eventually died in a London hospital, leaving the country in mourning.

In his post, he stated reason people were trolling the late ex-leader.

