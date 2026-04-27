Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has explained why he attended the wedding ceremony of the popular BBNaija star

The former vice president said he moved to Abuja from the National Opposition Summit in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to attend the wedding on the same day

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the statements of the former vice president on the white wedding ceremony of the TV reality star

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has disclosed his reason for attending the white wedding of the television reality star and former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ikechukwu ‘Cross’ Okonkwo, in Abuja, on Saturday, April 25.

The former vice president, in a statement on Sunday, April 26, described the groom as his godson and disclosed that there was a long family ties between the two of them.

Atiku Abubakar explains why he attended BBN star wedding Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The high-profile wedding, which happened over the weekend, was attended by celebrities, dignitaries and close associates. It was a blend of entertainment, glamour, and political undertones.

In a tweet on social media, the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said he had travelled to Ibadan, where he had attended the National Opposition Summit to be present at the wedding in Abuja.

Nigerians react as Atiku attends BBN star wedding

His announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Daniel Mikah Magaji asked the former vice president to step down from the 2027 presidential race:

"I hope you didn't doze off there, too. Stop listening to those pushing you to contest every presidential election because of your resources. Choose legacy. Step aside and enjoy your old age in peace."

Ejiofo Umegbogu(JP) alleged that Atiku's opposition only appears when elections are around the corner:

"Opposition only when the election is around the corner. A committed and constructive opposition is what Nigeria needs to actually oppose and criticise every government policy or programme. Useless opposition is this type that only emerges during election cycles to grab power."

Nigerians react as Atiku Abubakar attends wedding of a BBNaija Star Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Getty Images

Makapolly commended the former president for being strong at his old age:

"You have an amazing work ethic for someone in his late seventies. Sometimes, I wonder if you ever get tired. Thank you for leading the coalition. The future looks bright for every one of us in the opposition. Congratulations to the couple."

Henry Akanno praised the strength of Atiku:

"From the Ibadan opposition summit straight to the Abuja wedding dance floor? This is the energy Nigeria needs, a man who builds coalitions by day and family bonds by night. No excuses, no drama, just consistent movement. The Unifier never rests. 2027 loading."

Cryptic Hybee posited that Atiku's attendance was because of the election:

"I love election season. It is the best time to get any politician to do your bidding. Whoever that is supporting any politician, if you like, don't take advantage of the election season to use them to do your bidding or to get whatever you want from them. If you like, follow them blindly, you will lose at the end of the day and they will move on with their life and their fortune."

You can read Atiku's full statement on X here:

Atiku gives out fresh appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has appointed Benjamin Chika Ugwu as coordinator of Southeast Support Groups.

The appointment of Ugwu was announced in a statement by the media adviser to the former vice president, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, April 23.

According to the statement, the new appointee's role covers all five states in the southeast, which are Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

Source: Legit.ng