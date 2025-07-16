Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, who died on Sunday, July 13 and was buried on Tuesday, July 15, has a private side that was not much known to Nigerians

Just 24 hours after his burial, video of a tortoise, which the former president reportedly kept as a pet, surfaced online on Wednesday, July 16

Recall that Buhari was buried according to Islamic rites following the repatriation of his remains on Tuesday, July 15

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13 and was buried on Tuesday, July 15, reportedly had a tortoise he had kept as a pet, and the tortoise was spotted at his residence in Daura on Wednesday, July 16.

The tortoise was said to have lived between 25 and 30 years and had lived at the family home for over two decades. The tortoise reportedly symbolised a private aspect of the life of the former president, which was not very well-known to many Nigerians.

Late former President Muhammadu Buhari buried at his Daura residen Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the former president was buried at his private residence on Tuesday in line with Islamic rites, a moment described as a solemn national farewell to the two-time elected president of Nigeria and once military head of state of the country.

In a statement, the presidency said he was buried after a funeral prayer attended by several dignitaries led by President Bola Tinubu.

See the video of the tortoise here:

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed that people filled the streets of Daura and gathered at the former president’s residence to pay their last respects.

When was Buhari buried?

Onanuga explained that Buhari's final journey commenced on Tuesday afternoon, July 15, when his remains arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in Katsina from London, where he had died on Sunday, July 13.

A brief lying-in-state ceremony was held at the former president's residence immediately after the arrival of his body, and this was followed by the funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah), which was led by the Imam of the Central Mosque in Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu.

The final interment of the former president took place at 5.50 pm and was witnessed by Tinubu and the close family members of the late Buhari.

Also, full military honour was held during the state funeral, which included reveille and a 21-gun salute. The presidency further noted that the week-long event would continue with a condolence visit to Buhari's family by the presidential committee.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari laid to rest Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Aisha Buhari mourns former president

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari's wife, Aisha, was seen weeping profusely following the death of her husband on Sunday, July 13.

The former first lady was captured in a video during the presidential condolence visits to the Buhari family in London on Monday, July 14.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tugar led the presidential visit to deliver President Bola Tinubu's message.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng