A Nigerian man who graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University celebrated becoming the first medical doctor in his family

He stated that he came from a low background and spent eight years in medical school before his recent induction

The young doctor shared a list of his achievements including writing a book and receiving a recognition letter from the vice chancellor

A Nigerian man, Sunday Osuntoye, has taken to social media to celebrate his official induction as a medical doctor from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Sunday revealed that his journey was a historic one for his family as he is a first-generation graduate from a low background.

An OAU medical student rejoices as he becomes doctor and breaks family record. Photo: LinkedIn/Sunday Osuntoye

Source: UGC

Overcoming the odds: OAU medical student speaks

Sunday explained that his path through the medical field lasted eight years, during which he balanced rigorous academic work with various extracurricular activities.

Despite the challenges of his background, he managed to achieve distinctions and even engaged in student politics and sports.

In his words:

"A first generation graduate from a low background and that, as a medical doctor from Obafemi Awolowo University. First in my lineage, first from my secondary school. And through God, I did remarkable things in my 8 years medical school journey."

A complete experience for new doctor

The new doctor noted that he did not limit himself to books alone while on campus. He mentioned that he organised outreaches, travelled out of the country, and eventually wrote and launched his own book.

Sunday said in his LinkedIn post:

"Omo! God has been so good to me, I had a most complete undergraduate experience... Nah only woman face God no allow me look until recent times. What a journey!"

Nigerians react to OAU doctor's induction

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Sunday's post below:

Ifeoluwa Olopade said:

"Congratulations Dr. Sunday Osuntoye I wish you all the best"

Olagbaju Ayomide said:

"Congratulations Dr. Sunday Osuntoye wishing greater achievements"

Joy Ayeni stated:

"Congratulations Dr. sunday"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng