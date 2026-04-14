The Nigerian Army is one of the country’s most important institutions, charged with defending national security and maintaining peace

Each rank carries unique responsibilities, from the entry‑level Private to the senior Major General, and salaries reflect the weight of these duties

This breakdown offers a clear look at the estimated monthly pay structure across ranks, according to Statisense

The Nigerian Army plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation, maintaining peace, and defending its sovereignty.

Each rank carries specific responsibilities, and salaries reflect the level of duty and leadership expected.

Nigerian Army salary structure shows clear progression from Private to Major General. Photo credit: Audu Marte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Below is a simple breakdown of the estimated monthly salaries of Nigerian Army officers, from Private to Major General, according to a report by Statisense, a Nigerian digital analytics firm.

Private's salary in Nigerian army

Estimated Salary: ₦104,500

₦104,500 Responsibility: A Private is the entry-level rank in the Nigerian Army. They are responsible for basic military duties, following orders, and supporting higher-ranking officers in operations and training.

Major salary in Nigerian Army

Estimated Salary: ₦380,500

₦380,500 Responsibility: Majors oversee units and ensure discipline, training, and operational readiness. They act as a bridge between junior officers and senior leadership, often managing tactical planning.

Lieutenant colonel's salary

Estimated Salary: ₦420,500

₦420,500 Responsibility: Lieutenant Colonels command battalions and are responsible for strategic planning, leadership, and ensuring missions are executed effectively. They play a crucial role in decision-making at the mid-level command.

Colonel salary

Estimated Salary: ₦580,500

₦580,500 Responsibility: Colonels lead large formations and oversee multiple battalions. They are responsible for operational efficiency, discipline, and coordination of military activities across their command.

Brigadier General's salary

Estimated Salary: ₦750,500

₦750,500 Responsibility: Brigadier Generals command brigades and provide strategic leadership. They are involved in high-level planning, policy implementation, and coordination with other military branches.

Nigerian Army officers earn salaries that reflect leadership, discipline, and national defence duties. Photo credit: AuduMarte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Major General's salary

Estimated Salary: ₦1,150,500

₦1,150,500 Responsibility: Major Generals are senior officers who oversee divisions and large-scale operations. They play a key role in national defence strategy, policy-making, and guiding the overall direction of the army.

The Nigerian Army salary structure reflects the increasing responsibilities at each rank. From the Private, who carries out essential duties, to the Major General, who shapes national defence strategies, each role is vital to the security and stability.

See the X post below:

Tinubu approves new salary structure for military

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved an upward review of Nigerian military officers' salaries. This was disclosed by Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), during the breaking of Ramadan fast at the presidential villa on Saturday, March 7.

General Shaibu thanked the president for the development while announcing that a similar gesture was extended to the Brigade of Guards. He then expressed the commitment and loyalty of the officers to the president, who is the Commander-In-Chief.

Speaking at the interfaith iftar, President Tinubu assured the armed forces and Nigerians at large of the commitment of his administration to eradicate terrorism and other security threats to the peace of the country and promised an ultimate victory over the disruptive elements.

Source: Legit.ng