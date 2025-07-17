Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - July 2025 has taken away many great Nigerians, but they all lived long and successful lives that most people could only dream of.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights prominent Nigerians who breathed their last in July 2025.

General Muhammadu Buhari's death on Sunday, July 13, 2025, shakes Nigeria. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Buhari, Olubadan, Awujale deaths

1) Oba Olakulehin

The immediate past Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025.

Born on July 5, 1935, the first-class traditional ruler died two days after his 90th birthday.

Olakulehin was the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan.

Late Olakunlehin was born on July 5, 1935, to the family of Pa Ishola-Okin Owolabi and Madam Adunola Aweni Ope Ajilaran Omoyoade Owolabi in Okugbaja village, Ita Baale near Akanran in the present-day Ibadan North East local government area (LGA) of Oyo state, southwest Nigeria.

He commenced his primary school education at St James Primary School, Oke Akaran, Islamic School, Odoiye, but eventually finished at St Peter Primary School, Aremo, Ibadan.

After graduating from primary school, Olakulehin taught briefly as a primary school teacher at Wakajaiye in the Akobo area of Ibadan and subsequently gained admission to Yaba Technical Institute for vocational study in printing and artwork.

Tributes poured in from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde, Osun state governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, and Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

2) Oba Sikiru Adetona

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, died on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The traditional ruler was 91.

His death was confirmed by the Ogun government in a statement by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Oba Adetona was installed as the king on April 2, 1960, which made him one of the longest-reigning monarchs in Nigeria, revered across the nation not only for his longevity but for the strength of his character and the example he set. Adetona was a member of the house of Anikinaiya.

3. Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

He died in a London hospital.

Buhari’s death marked the end of an era in Nigerian political and military history. Revered by supporters and criticised by detractors, his legacy remains one of the most consequential in Nigeria’s post-independence history.

The 82-year-old was a Nigerian politician who served as the president of the African nation from 2015 to 2023. A major-general in the Nigerian Army (NA), he was the military head of state of Nigeria from December 31, 1983, to August 27, 1985.

As both a military and democratic leader, Buhari adopted a strict and austere approach to governance, with a strong emphasis on discipline, anti-corruption, and economic recovery.

