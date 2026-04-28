A video has captured Iyabo Ojo and her lover, Paul Okoye, in London at the premiere of her movie Return of Arinzo

The two were rumoured to have gone their separate ways, as they had not been publicly celebrating each other as before

Their actions in the video caught the attention of many, and even Priscilla Ojo reacted to the clip

Iyabo Ojo has warmed the hearts of her fans with a video of her and her lover, Paul Okoye, in London.

The lovers, who used to publicly support and celebrate each other’s wins, suddenly stopped doing so after Iyabo Ojo was dragged over the Verydarkman and Mohbad/Wunmi saga.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo shuts down breakup rumours with romantic video in London. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@paulo

Source: Instagram

They had not been posting to each other for a long time, leading fans to spread rumours that they were no longer together.

However, at the London premiere of her movie Return of Arinze, Paulo showed up to support the actress, and a video of their romantic moment surfaced online.

In the clip, Iyabo Ojo was seen smiling and dancing as she embraced him, while the businessman also smiled and danced in return.

Priscilla reacts to mother's video

Iyabo Ojo premieres Return of Arinzo in London. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo also reacted to the video. She was seen smiling in admiration after watching her mother and Paulo together.

Fans also joined in reacting, celebrating the couple and noting that they had been confusing the public about their relationship status.

Some said Iyabo Ojo had built a peaceful family, while others applauded her for maintaining calm in the industry.

A few others gushed over the lovers and said they had watched the video more than five times.

Recall that Paulo was also present in Nigeria when the movie star gave her daughter’s hand in marriage to her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to video about Iyabo Ojo, Paulo

Reactions have trailed what Iyabo Ojo did in her video. Here are some of the comments below:

@akuoma_ezekwem reacted:

"Second slide see the way her daughter is looking at mummy blushing like a princess and living her best life ,I love it."

@hanita001 commented:

"I love how dem dey confuse bloggers with their relationship."

@messis_are shared:

"Priscy loves her mum being happy, look at her smile behind them."

@womanchefmedia stated:

"See as Priscy dey admire love."

@brendycham wrote:

"As the thing sweet Priscy, na so e sweet me pass."

@naomichamphor said:

"Peaceful Family. See brother in-law with Jux bonding."

@tessy231693 reacted:

"I won't lie i watch more than 3 times o with smile on my face o, queen mother with genz vibe."

Iyabo Ojo speaks about relationship with Paulo

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had shared an insight into what she wanted in her relationship with her lover, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo.

According to her, marriage was not on the cards for her in her relationship with the businessman. She teased her fans about what they should expect from the alliance.

She noted that she was done having kids and raising children. The actress said that all she wanted was enjoyment and companionship.

Source: Legit.ng