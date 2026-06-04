NAHCON commenced the return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and warned travellers against carrying Zamzam water and other prohibited items

The commission outlined a list of restricted materials, including flammable substances, lithium batteries in checked baggage, aerosols and sharp objects

Pilgrims were directed to comply with approved baggage limits and screening procedures to ensure smooth departure and arrival operations

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has issued fresh travel guidelines for Nigerian pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia as the 2026 Hajj concludes.

The pilgrims are warned against carrying Zamzam water and other restricted items in their luggage as the 2026 Hajj exercise enters its final phase.

Pilgrims dressed in white garments moved toward Mina after prayers at the Grand Mosque. Photo: Haramain/X

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, the commission said the return airlift of pilgrims began on Wednesday with the departure of 560 pilgrims from Nasarawa State, marking the start of the journey home for thousands of Nigerians who spent about a month in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With this year's Hajj pilgrimage now concluded and pilgrims departing in batches for Nigeria, NAHCON urged travellers to comply with baggage regulations to avoid delays, confiscation of items and disruptions during screening procedures.

NAHCON said:

"The return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commenced today with the departure of 560 pilgrims from Nasarawa State. This marks the beginning of the homebound phase of the 2026 Hajj operations with pilgrims spending approximately 30 days in the Kingdom. Three additional return flights are scheduled for later today."

Which items are prohibited for returning pilgrims?

NAHCON said the following items are not allowed in pilgrims' luggage:

Zamzam water packed inside luggage. Flammable substances, including lighter fluid. Lithium batteries in checked baggage. Power banks packed in checked baggage. Aerosol products. Excessive quantities of liquids. Sharp objects carried in hand luggage.

The commission warned that prohibited items discovered during screening would be confiscated. It added that the presence of such items could result in bags being opened for inspection, exposing them to tampering and causing avoidable delays.

Muslim pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca as the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage concluded. Photo: Haramain/X

Source: Twitter

What are the approved baggage limits?

According to NAHCON, each pilgrim is permitted two checked bags weighing 23 kilograms each and one piece of hand luggage not exceeding eight kilograms.

The commission stated that multiple hand luggage items would not be accepted.

It also disclosed that luggage screening would take place 48 hours before scheduled departures to facilitate smoother processing and ensure pilgrims receive their baggage promptly upon arrival in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NAHCON expressed appreciation to the four official air carriers participating in the return operation. The commission acknowledged their cooperation despite concerns over the high cost of aviation fuel and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the airlines during the airlift exercise.

NAHCON completes 2026 Hajj accommodation arrangements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj and finalised the process ahead of deadlines fixed by Saudi authorities.

In an announcement signed by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the NAHCON chairman, on February 2, 2026, it was noted that the development positions Nigeria among countries that concluded one of the most critical operational requirements for the pilgrimage within the approved timeline.

Source: Legit.ng