Phyna has shared a video on her Instagram Story about her cameraman, who was allegedly taken away by some men in uniform

The reality star gave more details about the incident. She claimed that the bus used by the men did not have a plate number, and also revealed their location

A man could be heard shouting and alleging that Phyna was involved in substance abuse as the clip sparked reactions from fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has shared a worrisome video on her Instagram Story.

In the post, the reality star was seen speaking with a man in uniform while a passenger sat beside him on a bus.

Reactions trail Phyna's alarm after her cameraman was picked up by men in uniform. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

According to her, the men could be kidnappers because they allegedly took away her cameraman and laptop bag. She claimed they asked her to enter the minibus, but she refused.

Phyna further alleged that the men were driving away with her cameraman as she continued speaking with them.

Phyna shares more about men in uniform

The reality star said the men who took her cameraman were dressed in police uniforms, but the bus they used did not have a plate number.

She also claimed that they did not introduce themselves or disclose where they were from. According to her, they equally failed to tell her where they were taking her cameraman.

Later, Phyna made another post on her Instagram Story, stating that the men had told her they were from the Ajah Police Station. However, when she got there, she could not find them.

Phyna shares video of what men in uniform did to her. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

She appealed to the public to assist her by drawing attention to the incident through her social media posts.

Fans react to Phyna's post

Fans expressed shock after watching the video. Some questioned why men claiming to be police officers would act in such a manner.

Others remarked that security operatives should focus on tackling serious crimes, including the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Several commenters also alleged that the treatment Phyna received reflected the experiences many Nigerians have had with security personnel.

In her words:

"Some men, putting on Nigerian Police uniform, carried my laptop bag and my cameraman. No name, no plate number. They didn't introduce themselves. They asked me to enter the bus. They said they are taking him to Ajah Police Station. I got there, but they were not found."

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions from fans about Phyna's post

Here are comments below:

@she_is_seun said:

"This is where you see the policemen active, yet people’s kids are still in the bush suffering."

@kemx_cosmetics shared:

"Can’t the police have sense naturally?"

@prettybarbie_luv stated:

"When u dey smoke online u no know mumu geh."

Phyna and Carter Eke kiss on live stream

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Phyna and Carter Efe during a live stream at the content creator's studio had surfaced online.

In the recording, the reality star challenged Carter Efe over the number of subscribers he could get that would make her kiss him.

He stood up to the challenge and kissed Phyna while people in the studio watched in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng