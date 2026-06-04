Bayern Munich have overtaken Real Madrid to become UEFA’s highest-ranked club ahead of the 2026/27 season

Arsenal recorded the biggest rise among Europe’s elite clubs after reaching the Champions League final

Chelsea and Manchester United suffered significant drops, while PSG failed to claim top spot despite back-to-back European titles

UEFA has released its latest club coefficient rankings following the conclusion of the 2025/26 Champions League season, and the updated standings have produced several surprises.

For the first time in years, Real Madrid are no longer sitting at the summit of European football’s ranking table. German giants Bayern Munich have climbed above the Spanish powerhouse to secure first place in UEFA’s latest standings ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy after his team's victory against Arsenal. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The rankings, which are calculated using performances in European competitions over a rolling five-year period, play a crucial role in determining seedings for UEFA tournaments.

While Bayern celebrated their return to the top, Arsenal emerged as one of the biggest winners in the latest update after making a remarkable climb into the European elite.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United all experienced contrasting disappointments despite very different campaigns.

Bayern replace Real Madrid at the top

Bayern Munich’s rise to first place may come as a surprise to some supporters considering Real Madrid won two Champions League titles during the ranking period.

However, UEFA’s coefficient system rewards consistency across multiple seasons rather than focusing solely on trophy success.

The German champions accumulated 147.500 coefficient points to edge ahead of Madrid and claim the number one position.

Bayern Munich players celebrate against Augsburg. Photo by Christiana Pahnke

Source: Getty Images

Although Bayern have not lifted the Champions League during the five-year assessment period, they have consistently advanced deep into the competition.

The Bundesliga giants reached at least the quarter-finals in every season considered in the rankings and added another strong campaign this year.

One major factor behind Bayern’s rise was their impressive Champions League quarter-final victory over Real Madrid during the recently concluded season.

Sky Sports reported that the German side defeated Los Blancos home and away, progressing 6-4 on aggregate and collecting valuable coefficient points in the process.

Madrid, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back quarter-final exits and failed to secure automatic qualification spots from the Champions League league phase in consecutive seasons.

Those setbacks ultimately cost them their place at the summit.

Arsenal enjoy biggest rise among Europe’s elite

While Bayern’s rise grabbed attention, Arsenal arguably produced the most eye-catching movement in the rankings.

Mikel Arteta’s side climbed five places to seventh after reaching the Champions League final and recording the highest coefficient haul of any club during the 2025/26 season.

According to BBC, the Gunners fell short in the final against PSG but were rewarded for their consistency throughout the campaign.

Arsenal players dejected after they receive their runners up medals. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal’s scintillating performance in the league phase and their return to the latter stages of European football have significantly boosted their standing after years of struggling to make a serious impact in continental competitions.

Their rise places them ahead of several traditional European heavyweights and strengthens their position in future UEFA draws.

The North London club now sit behind Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid complete the top ten.

PSG fail to reach the summit

One of the biggest talking points from the rankings is PSG’s inability to secure first place despite winning the last two Champions League titles.

The French champions moved up two positions to third but remain well behind Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

At first glance, the situation appears surprising given their dominance in Europe over the past two seasons.

However, UEFA’s coefficient calculations also consider overall consistency across all campaigns within the five-year period.

PSG’s failure to finish among the top eight teams during the Champions League’s league phase in consecutive seasons negatively impacted their overall coefficient tally.

As a result, back-to-back European crowns were not enough to push them to the top of the rankings.

Chelsea and Manchester United slide down

Elsewhere, English clubs Chelsea and Manchester United suffered notable declines.

Chelsea dropped five places to 12th after their Champions League campaign ended in the round of 16 against PSG.

Joao Pedro Chelsea looks dejected against Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League match. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

The Blues had hoped to maintain their place among Europe’s leading clubs but paid the price for another disappointing continental run.

Manchester United experienced an even steeper fall.

The Red Devils slipped from 11th to 21st after spending the season without any involvement in European competition.

Without UEFA matches to accumulate ranking points, United lost ground rapidly as rival clubs continued to strengthen their coefficients.

The dramatic drop highlights the growing importance of regular participation in Europe for clubs seeking to maintain elite status.

As UEFA’s latest standings show, success in Europe is no longer measured solely by lifting trophies. Consistency, deep runs and regular participation remain just as important, and those factors have reshaped the balance of power heading into the 2026/27 season.

Arsenal keen on reinforcement

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal are planning further additions to Mikel Arteta's squad ahead of the 2026/27 season, with the club identifying four key positions for reinforcement during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are reportedly targeting a left winger, striker, central midfielder and right-back as they look to strengthen their depth and build on last season's run to the Champions League final.

Source: Legit.ng