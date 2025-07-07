Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), held a thanksgiving service for the successful completion of the commissioning of 17 projects in the FCT

Wike questioned the sincerity of politicians who have changed political parties frequently, saying they have no ideological base or stable vision for national progress

The FCT minister reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Asokoro, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), says coalition leaders are only interested in “rescuing their stomach” and not Nigerians.

As reported by The Punch, Wike spoke in Abuja on Sunday, July 6, at St. James Anglican Church in Asokoro, Abuja, during the thanksgiving service held for the “successful completion of inaugurated projects” in the FCT.

The Cable also noted the Wike's fresh jibes.

He said:

“Today, in 1999, you are in this party. In 2006, you are in another party. In 2014, you moved to another party. In 2019, you came back to another party. By 2025, you are moving to another party to rescue whom? You want to rescue your stomach. It’s not Nigeria you want to rescue.”

The video can be watched below:

Legit.ng recalls that on Wednesday, July 2, members of the coalition formally unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their platform for the 2027 general election.

David Mark, former senate president, was named interim national chairman, while Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Osun governor, emerged as interim national secretary.

Source: Legit.ng