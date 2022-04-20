JaneMena’s biography: age, state of origin, is she married?

Who is JaneMena? She is a Nigerian-based dancer, Instagram model, and TikToker renowned for her reels, lip-syncs, and funny videos she often uploads on social media.

The famous Nigerian dancer posing for a photo in a blue dress. Photo: @janemena

Source: Instagram

Usiwo Orezinena Jane has become a sought-after personality commanding a significant fan base across various social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. She rose to fame after winning a dancing competition in 2017.

Profile summary

Full name: Usiwo Orezinena Jane

Usiwo Orezinena Jane Nickname: JaneMena

JaneMena Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 April 1993

3 April 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Delta State, Lagos, Nigeria

Delta State, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Andre Plies

Andre Plies University: Delta State University

Delta State University Profession: Dancer, Instagram model, and social media star

Dancer, Instagram model, and social media star Net worth: $200,000

$200,000 Instagram: @janemena

Janemena's biography

What is Janemena's state of origin? The Instagram model was born in Delta State, Lagos, Nigeria, as Usiwo Orezinena Jane.

She has not disclosed much about her childhood background except that she completed her secondary education in the Niger Delta region and later got admitted to Delta State University, Abraka, where she studied Mass communication.

The famous Instagram model posing for a photo while leaning on a golden console table. Photo: @janemena

Source: Instagram

When is JaneMena's birthday?

The social media sensation annually celebrates her birthday on 3 April. Her birth sign is Aries.

What is JaneMena's age?

The dancer is 29 years old as of 2022.

Rise to stardom

She rose to fame after winning a dancing competition in 2017, hosted by a Nigerian musician, Kcee. In the competition, she was awarded $4,798 as she had promoted Kcee's dance song.

It was only a matter of time before she started uploading Instagram reels of her twerking. Soon, she began to amass millions of fans on the platform. Today, she is regarded as one of the Nigerian best dancers. At the time of writing, she has over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

Aside from dancing, she is a brand ambassador for Patricia's e-commerce company and a hairline store, Lishashair. Additionally, she runs a female accessories online store, Janemenaglitz, where she sells dresses, shoes and handbags.

How much is JaneMena worth?

According to Fact Boyz, JaneMena's net worth is $200,000. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

The Instagram model wearing one of her outfits. Photo: @janemena

Source: Instagram

Is JaneMena married?

Yes, the dancer is married and has made that status public to her fans in her Instagram bio.

Married and still twerking

Who is JaneMena's husband?

Her husband's name is Andre Plies.

How tall is JaneMena?

The Instagram star stands at the height of 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Quick facts about JaneMena

Usiwo Orezinena Jane, famously known as JaneMena, is an accomplished Nigerian dancer and Instagram star who has become a sought-after personality thanks to her talent.

