JaneMena’s biography: age, state of origin, is she married?
Who is JaneMena? She is a Nigerian-based dancer, Instagram model, and TikToker renowned for her reels, lip-syncs, and funny videos she often uploads on social media.
Usiwo Orezinena Jane has become a sought-after personality commanding a significant fan base across various social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. She rose to fame after winning a dancing competition in 2017.
Profile summary
- Full name: Usiwo Orezinena Jane
- Nickname: JaneMena
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3 April 1993
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Delta State, Lagos, Nigeria
- Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Ethnicity: Black
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 154
- Weight in kilograms: 70
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Andre Plies
- University: Delta State University
- Profession: Dancer, Instagram model, and social media star
- Net worth: $200,000
- Instagram: @janemena
Janemena's biography
What is Janemena's state of origin? The Instagram model was born in Delta State, Lagos, Nigeria, as Usiwo Orezinena Jane.
She has not disclosed much about her childhood background except that she completed her secondary education in the Niger Delta region and later got admitted to Delta State University, Abraka, where she studied Mass communication.
When is JaneMena's birthday?
The social media sensation annually celebrates her birthday on 3 April. Her birth sign is Aries.
What is JaneMena's age?
The dancer is 29 years old as of 2022.
Rise to stardom
She rose to fame after winning a dancing competition in 2017, hosted by a Nigerian musician, Kcee. In the competition, she was awarded $4,798 as she had promoted Kcee's dance song.
It was only a matter of time before she started uploading Instagram reels of her twerking. Soon, she began to amass millions of fans on the platform. Today, she is regarded as one of the Nigerian best dancers. At the time of writing, she has over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.
Aside from dancing, she is a brand ambassador for Patricia's e-commerce company and a hairline store, Lishashair. Additionally, she runs a female accessories online store, Janemenaglitz, where she sells dresses, shoes and handbags.
How much is JaneMena worth?
According to Fact Boyz, JaneMena's net worth is $200,000. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.
Is JaneMena married?
Yes, the dancer is married and has made that status public to her fans in her Instagram bio.
Married and still twerking
Who is JaneMena's husband?
Her husband's name is Andre Plies.
How tall is JaneMena?
The Instagram star stands at the height of 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.
Quick facts about JaneMena
- What is JaneMena's real name? The Nigerian star's real name is Usiwo Orezinena Jane.
- Where was JaneMena born? She was born in Delta State, Lagos, Nigeria.
- What does JaneMena do for a living? She is a renowned dancer and Instagram model who endorses various fashion brands.
- What is JaneMena's net worth? Unfortunately, no verified sources state how much the Nigerian dancer is worth, however, according to various sources, he has an estimated net worth of $200,000.
- How tall is Jane? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168) centimetres, and his weight is 154 pounds or (70) kilograms.
- Is JaneMena married? Yes, she is married to Andre Plies.
Usiwo Orezinena Jane, famously known as JaneMena, is an accomplished Nigerian dancer and Instagram star who has become a sought-after personality thanks to her talent.
