Arsenal have confirmed the departure of three defenders of Nigerian descent as part of their retained and released list

Josh Nichols, Cam'ron Ismail, and Samuel Onyekachukwu will leave the Gunners when their contracts expire at the end of June

Josh Ogunnaike remains in discussions with Arsenal over a new deal and could still extend his stay at the Emirates

Fresh from ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, Arsenal have begun preparations for the 2026/27 season by confirming a number of departures across the club.

The North London side released their retained and released list on Tuesday, June 2, announcing that 15 players from the men's, academy, and women's teams will leave when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Arsenal confirmed that Cam'ron Ismail, Samuel Onyekachukwu, and Josh Nichols will all leave the club this summer. Photo by David Price/James Gill

Source: Getty Images

Among those departing are three promising defenders of Nigerian heritage who came through the club's youth ranks and were hoping to break into the first team.

The departures mark the end of their Arsenal journeys, while another Nigerian-descent defender remains in talks over a potential new contract.

3 Nigerian-descent defenders set to leave Arsenal

Arsenal, in an official statement, confirmed that left-back Cam'ron Ismail, centre-back Samuel Onyekachukwu, and right-back Josh Nichols will all leave the club this summer.

All three players were highly regarded within the academy setup and trained alongside the senior squad during their time at the club.

However, opportunities at first-team level proved difficult to secure.

Of the trio, Nichols came closest to establishing himself in the senior setup. The versatile full-back made his first-team debut during Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash against Bolton Wanderers in September 2024, playing the full 90 minutes.

Cam'ron Ismail and Josh Nichols of Arsenal during the Arsenal U18 training session. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

His next chapter is already taking shape, with reports indicating he has agreed a move to Croatian club NK Kustosija Zagreb. The transfer is expected to become official on July 1.

For Ismail, opportunities were even more limited last season. The London-born defender failed to make an appearance for Arsenal's development side and was not included in matchday squads for Premier League 2 or EFL Trophy fixtures.

Ogunnaike's Arsenal future still uncertain

While three players have already been shown the exit door, Josh Ogunnaike's future remains unresolved.

The defender is currently in discussions with Arsenal regarding a new contract, and a final decision has yet to be announced.

Ogunnaike enjoyed a more active campaign than some of his fellow academy graduates, making several appearances in Premier League 2 and earning seven starts during the season.

Alongside Onyekachukwu, he remained an important figure within the club's youth setup.

Onyekachukwu featured across multiple competitions, including the U18 Premier League, UEFA Youth League, EFL Trophy, and FA Youth Cup, gaining valuable experience despite falling short of a senior breakthrough.

All four players were born in London and have represented Arsenal at various youth levels throughout their development.

Arsenal begin squad reshaping after EPL title win

The departures come as Arsenal begin planning for the defence of their Premier League crown.

According to talkSPORT, Mikel Arteta's side ended a 22-year wait for the league title after finishing seven points clear of Manchester City, capping off a remarkable 2025/26 campaign.

Despite their domestic success, Arsenal narrowly missed out on European glory after losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

The North London club has yet to make any major signings ahead of the summer transfer window, but speculation continues to grow around potential arrivals.

While attention will largely focus on first-team recruitment, Arsenal's latest announcement highlights the difficult decisions clubs must make each year regarding academy prospects.

For Nichols, Ismail, and Onyekachukwu, the next stage of their careers now begins away from the Emirates, with each hoping to turn academy promise into senior success elsewhere.

PSG prepare bid for Arsenal star

In another development, Legit.ng reported that PSG manager Luis Enrique is reportedly planning changes to his squad as the French champions look to defend their title ahead of next season.

The Spanish coach has approved a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is viewed as an ideal replacement for Bradley Barcola should the French forward depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Source: Legit.ng