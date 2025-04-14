Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno recently said the terrorist group Boko Haram has renewed attacks and kidnappings in the northeastern state

Zulum lamented that there are little pushbacks from security forces, suggesting that authorities in the region were losing ground to the insurgents

Reacting, a prominent religious organisation, MURIC, challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to completely defeat Boko Haram

Maiduguri, Borno state - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has lent its voice to the alarms raised by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno state and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau concerning the worsening security situations in the two northern states.

In a statement on Monday, April 14, obtained by Legit.ng, MURIC called on the military to review its tactics to stem Boko Haram's resurgence in the northeast and halt the spread of bandits’ tentacles in northcentral Nigeria. The statement was signed by the Islamic human rights organisation's executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

MURIC's statement partly reads:

“Within one week of Zulum’s alarm, an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the deserted road which passes through the Sambisa forest, exploded killing eight people and injuring 21 others.

“Interestingly, Zulum’s counterpart in Plateau state, Caleb Muftwang, has complained that bandits have taken over 64 communities in his state."

MURIC urges Tinubu to effectively tackle Boko Haram

Lamenting what it called the 'worsening security situation' in Nigeria's northern region, MURIC reminded the Bola Tinubu-led government of its primary responsibility of providing security and welfare to all citizens.

The group said:

“As the commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, we therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prove to Nigerians that he is capable of leading them to victory against the forces of evil and retrogression. The place to start is Borno. We have no scintilla of doubt that the presence of Tinubu in army fatigue in Damboa will create sensation in Borno trenches."

Furthermore, MURIC charged Nigeria’s security agencies, especially the army, to turn the heat on Boko Haram and bandits, particularly in Borno and Plateau states.

Governor Zulum lamented the resurgence of Boko Haram in Borno state. Photos credit: Engr. Dr. Babagana Umara Zulum

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that recently, Governor Zulum called for more military assistance for soldiers fighting the insurgency.

Borno state has been at the centre of a 15-year insurgency by Boko Haram, which has forced more than two million people to flee their homes and killed more than 40,000.

