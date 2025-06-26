The Muslim community is marking the commencement of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH

Legit.ng reports that the Islamic calendar consists of 12 months similar to the Gregorian calendar, but has 354 to 355 days, unlike the 365 to 366 days in the regular calendar

The Islamic New Year starts with Muharram, which is the first month, followed by Safar, Rabi al-awwal, Rabi al-Thani, Jumada al-awwal, Jumada al-Thani, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhul Qadah and Dhul Hijjah

Ibadan, Oyo state - As of Thursday morning, June 26, three states in Nigeria have already declared holidays for the Hijrah 1447.

Legit.ng reports that the work-free day is to allow Muslims in their states to celebrate the Islamic New Year, popularly referred to as Hijrah.

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, considered a significant event in Islamic history. The Hijrah calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with each month beginning on the new moon.

What Hijrah is all about?

The Hijrah New Year is a time for reflection, introspection, and renewal for Muslims. It is an opportunity to seek forgiveness, make new resolutions, and strive for spiritual growth.

Muslims around the world mark the occasion with prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. It is also a time to remember the early Muslim community's struggles and sacrifices and draw inspiration from their courage and perseverance.

The new year, Hijrah 1447, will commence on Thursday, June 26, the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Hijrah calendar.

Below is the list of states where workers will not work in honour of Hijrah 1447:

States mark Islamic New Year

Hijrah: Makinde declares holiday

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state announced Friday, June 27, as a work-free day for workers in the state in celebration of the beginning of the new Islamic calendar, Hijrah 1447AH.

This was disclosed in a circular that the secretary to the state government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, issued on Wednesday, June 25.

Kwara announces Hijrah holiday

Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, extended his congratulations to the people of the state, especially the Muslims, on the new Hijrah year, 1447 AH.

As reported by Voice of Nigeria on Wednesday, June 25, Governor AbdulRazaq approved that Thursday, June 26, the first day of Muharram 1447, would be a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar.

Kano governor honours Hijrah event

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano became the third Nigerian governor to declare a public holiday for the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447 AH, saying Thursday, June 26, would be a work-free day for workers in the northwest state.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, Kano's commissioner for information and internal affairs, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, June 25.

Saudi Arabia marks start of Islamic New Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the traditional ceremony of replacing the kiswa, the black silk covering of the Holy Kaaba, started on Wednesday evening, June 25, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The general presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque commenced the ceremonial changing of the kiswa, which extended to Thursday, June 26.

The event is in observance of the start of the Islamic year 1447 AH.

